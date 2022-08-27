Foreign Office mutiny looms as civil servants step up pay dispute

Tony Diver
·4 min read
James Cleverly - Jamie Lorriman

The next Foreign Secretary faces a mutiny from their staff, as civil servants prepare to strike or “work to rule” over a pay dispute.

Civil servants in Liz Truss’s department have complained that a maximum pay increase of three per cent, offered by bosses this week, does not match inflation and could leave staff relying on food banks.

Former staff at the Department of International Development (DFID) had also been promised their pay would be increased in line with their colleagues at the Foreign Office after the two departments merged two years ago to become the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

But the department now says that “circumstances have changed” and there is not enough money to “level up” the difference in pay between former staff of the two departments.

Capped pay rises

Former DFID staff have been offered a £2,000 “London allowance” instead of an increase in their basic pay, while former Foreign Office staff have had any pay rises capped at three per cent.

Two civil service unions, the FDA and PCS, could launch strike action over the pay offer, bringing the FCDO to a standstill after the appointment of the new foreign secretary.

Liz Truss is widely expected to appoint James Cleverly, current Education Secretary, to the role if she wins the Conservative leadership election concluding on Sept 5.

The PCS, which represents more junior civil servants, is meeting staff to discuss the pay offer next week but is expected to reject it, before launching a ballot to strike on Sept 26.

Furious staff have taken to an internal message board to complain about the pay offer and threaten to “work to rule” unless the cap on pay rises is lifted.

One civil servant who has been awarded an MBE for services to the Foreign Office, said: “All of a sudden I don’t feel like giving this organisation a single second of my free time outside my core hours.

“If the FCDO can’t be bothered respecting its staff then I won’t go above and beyond for them until they do. I suspect I won’t be alone.”

Another wrote: “With inflation expected to hit 18 per cent next year, what is that three per cent actually going to help with? Three per cent is nothing short of derisory, undervalued and underappreciated.”

A third suggested: “Perhaps we could have a FCDO food bank whereby the staff who are getting a decent living wage can contribute to those of us who will be unable to fill up our cars with petrol and scared to turn the lights on.

“We could have collection points in the canteens where the well-paid can leave tins of beans and pasta.”

A union source with knowledge of the pay deal told The Telegraph: “There is talk of industrial action from senior civil servants. It’s adding insult to injury for a lot of the staff and it’s particularly the former DFID staff that are losing out.”

Unable to function in a crisis

A serving official added that if staff decide to “work to rule” then the department would be unable to function in a crisis, such as the withdrawal of British nationals from Afghanistan.

“The FCDO crisis structure runs on people’s goodwill and volunteering, on things like Afghanistan and Ukraine,” they said.

“You’d have people working around the clock. Yeah, you get some overtime, but you’re not contracted to do it.

“So come the next s— show, if people refuse to do it in big enough numbers then the response will be screwed.”

Mr Cleverly has previously worked in the FCDO as a junior minister under Ms Truss.

He is expected to be assisted by Tom Tugendhat, who ran for the Conservative leadership himself before being knocked out of the race.

Mr Tugendhat is currently chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and is supporting Ms Truss for the leadership despite criticising her department for the “catastrophic” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The FCDO pay offer for staff is in line with the guidance set centrally for the wider Civil Service.”

