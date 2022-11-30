Foreign nurses almost match number trained in UK

Nurses

Almost as many overseas nurses are coming to work in the UK compared with the number trained here, new figures show.



An influx of workers from India, the Philippines and Nigeria mean the number registering from overseas has quadrupled in the last four years, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said.



In total, 11,496 nurses, midwives and nursing associates who were trained abroad joined the NMC in the six months to September, the data show.



The figure almost matches the 12,102 UK-trained joiners, with a fall seen in the last year.



Over the last four years, the number joining the NMC register went from 3,208 to 11,496.



Meanwhile, there has been just a slight rise in numbers trained in the UK, taking the total over the same period from 11,103 to 12,102.

NHS should not actively recruit from ‘red list’ countries

Department of Health and Social Care code of practices say the NHS must not actively recruit from “red list” countries who have their own nursing shortages.



But many staff end up coming to the UK from such countries, with concern that some are encouraged to come to Britain, despite the code.



On Wednesday the head of the NMC warned that two countries on the list - Nigeria and Ghana - are among the 10 most common countries of training for international professionals joining our register.



Andrea Sutcliffe, NMC chief executive and registrar, said: “At a time of great pressure across health and social care in the UK, we welcome the growth of our register. As we face a very busy and challenging winter this may be a particularly anxious time for almost 24,000 professionals who have joined the register since April, nearly half of whom have come from outside the UK.



“That’s why it’s vital for the increasingly diverse professionals joining the nursing and midwifery workforce to be welcomed into an inclusive culture that supports them to thrive. It’s so important for employers to deliver tailored programmes to introduce new nurses, midwives and nursing associates into their teams, and help them grow in confidence.

‘Preceptorship’ programmes for new professionals

“These ‘preceptorship’ programmes are essential for new professionals to flourish so they can provide the safe, kind, effective care the public need.



“Going forward, it’s also essential for all employers and agencies in health and social care to follow the Department of Health and Social Care’s code of practice on ethical recruitment. While recruitment isn’t permitted from ‘red list’ countries, there are two, Nigeria and Ghana, in the ten most common countries of training for international professionals joining our register.”



She said: “All international joiners make a welcome and valuable contribution to our nation’s health and wellbeing, and those who come must be fully supported. But it’s essential the UK doesn’t exacerbate workforce shortages and put health systems in other countries at further risk in seeking to address rising demand for health and care services here.”



Steve Barclay, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “Supporting and growing the workforce is one of my immediate priorities and these figures are testament to the significant progress we’ve made in training and recruiting staff.



“This means that as we head into winter there are a record 771,445 nurses, midwives and nursing associates on the NMC’s register - alongside the record numbers of nurses working in the NHS in England.



“Alongside growing the workforce at home, we are also recruiting talented health workers from abroad - as part of our plans to build a stronger, healthier NHS for the long term and give people the security of knowing that it will be there for them when they need it.”