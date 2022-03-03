Foreign holders of Russia's OFZ bonds not paid coupon - depository

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - The coupons on Russia's OFZ government bonds which were due on Wednesday have only been paid to local holders of the paper, Russia's National Settlement Depository said on Thursday, citing a central bank order barring payments to foreigners.

On Wednesday, Russia's finance ministry channelled 11.233 billion roubles ($96 million) from the state budget to coupon payouts on two OFZ treasury bond series. It was due to pay a 6.5% coupon the OFZs due to mature in February 2024.

The NSD, citing this week's order from the central bank suspending payments towards foreign holders of Russian securities, said that non-residents would still be subject to taxes on non-received coupons. (Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)