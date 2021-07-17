Foreign diseases (not COVID-19), Olympic families, hair dye, and other top Opinion reads

In today's fast-paced news environment, it can be hard to keep up. For your weekend reading, we've started in-case-you-missed-it compilations of some of the week's top USA TODAY Opinion pieces. As always, thanks for reading, and for your feedback.

By Alison Young

"Eventually a test found an organism growing in Lylah’s blood that initially eluded identification. It was only after a neurosurgeon took a small sample from Lylah’s brain that the hospital was able to confirm this curly haired little girl from a small Texas town had been infected with deadly foreign bacteria that aren’t supposed to be sickening people in the United States."

By Rachael Denhollander

"Reading the report is painful – the betrayal runs deep. But perhaps just as agonizing is the reality that despite knowing the truth (something most survivors never get), there are still no consequences for the bad actors who allowed more than 100 children to be sexually violated."

By Adrian Montgomery

"Gen Z has a totally different relationship to celebrities. They’ve grown up engaging directly with their favorite content creators. On social platforms, they message with these people – who are, quite often, close to their own age. Nowhere is this more clear than in the world of gaming. Gen Z watches more eSports than traditional sports, a study by Bank of America found. They see their favorite celebrities more as peers. They don’t want these influencers telling them what to do. "

By Lisa MacCarley

"As Americans, we should all be wondering how this could be happening, and we should be equally concerned about whether it could happen to any of one of us. Again and again, I have documented the heartbreak in videos of clients who are cut off from seeing their own parents and children. Abusive conservatorships can affect anyone, including members of happy families; there are no boundaries and no one is immune."

By Nakela Irby

"As a parent, seeing my child’s dreams come true by making the U.S. Olympic team is true happiness and a huge breath of fresh air. We had a family celebratory dinner to celebrate Lynna, but then came the shock."

By Jill Lawrence

"But then real normal began to reappear, and with it the gradual recognition that after the lockdowns and quarantines and social isolation, the constant undercurrent of fear, the shadow of sickness and death so much darker than before, things had not in fact been normal. And that we were changed in ways we had not noticed or predicted."

By Suzette Hackney

"Instead of listening and then acting, according the report, the FBI violated agency procedures, made false statements and exhibited 'extremely poor judgment' – all while allowing a sexual predator to go unchecked and continue his reign or terror."

By he Editorial Board

"But how about starting with one simple change? What if police stopped pulling over drivers – Black or white – for technical infractions that have nothing to do with safety?"

By Grace DeTrevarah

"That rape has stayed with me, like a residue that you can’t wash off. Maybe because I was caught unaware in a space that was usually safe. Or maybe it was the insult of the cigarettes, which felt like a final blow to make me feel cheap. It wasn’t the first time I was raped or the most violent. But it was a devastating reminder that there are no safe places in prison."

10. Trying to prove I'm not aging, one box of hair dye, one pair of cool shoes at a time

By Connie Schultz

"I wanted to join the ranks of women who, isolated from hair salons during the pandemic, proudly declared themselves forever gray. Wow, all those photos. So inspiring."

By Garrett Cathcart

"Some veterans want to talk about their service, and some don’t. Some want to talk about our care after service, and some don’t. But it never stops mattering that people want to know, and that they support us after we take the uniform off."

