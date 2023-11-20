Foreign aid strategy must ‘adapt to new realities and benefit British people as well as the world’

Lord Cameron: 'We need to work together as partners' - James Manning/PA

Britain’s foreign aid approach must “adapt to new realities”, Lord Cameron will say on Monday, as he endorses a plan underpinned by the shelving of his flagship 0.7 per cent pledge.

In a foreword to the Government’s new international development strategy, the former prime minister will say the approach must benefit British people as well as the world.

The contribution amounts to one of Lord Cameron’s first substantial policy declarations since his surprise return to the Government when appointed Foreign Secretary last Monday.

As part of his Conservative Party modernisation project when leader, Lord Cameron made spending 0.7 per cent of GDP on foreign aid a central promise which was written into law.

But Rishi Sunak, when Chancellor, quietly shelved the target, instead vowing to spend 0.5 per cent on foreign aid and return to 0.7 per cent only when government debt starts falling.

The Prime Minister has also been accused of hollowing out the overseas aid budget by using some of the money to pay for hotel bills for housing Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

The white paper being unveiled on Monday was pulled together by Andrew Mitchell, a Foreign Office minister who has championed development aid spending.

Millions for food security crises

It contains endorsements from leading figures in the aid debate including Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist, and Dr Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

In line with the strategy’s release, the Government has announced up to £100 million for food security crises and their impacts in the world’s hunger and malnutrition hotspots.

The white paper is underpinned by the decision to spend 0.5 per cent of GDP on foreign aid rather than 0.7 per cent, though the strategy focuses on approach not budget issues.

In Lord Cameron’s foreword, seen by The Telegraph, he praises the “sustainable development goals” set at a United Nations summit in 2015, when he was prime minister.

He goes on: “This destination remains unchanged. But our approach needs to adapt to new realities. The white paper captures how we are doing that.”

He adds: “Today’s answer cannot be about rich countries ‘doing development’ to others. We need to work together as partners, shaping narratives which developing countries own and deliver.

“Development cannot be a closed shop, where we try to help other countries and communities without heeding their vision for the future.

“Development has the capacity to save and improve lives. It is part of a moral mission. And in a world of illegal migration, climate change, instability and conflict, it is essential for our own security and prosperity as well. We are global. We are interconnected. We need to do development smartly, for the benefit of the British people and the world.”

A strong Prime Minister

Back in November 2020, Lord Cameron criticised the abandonment of the 0.7 per cent aid target, saying: “These were brilliant things that we were doing, and I think it’s sad that we are standing back from that.”

On entering Government last week, he addressed his past criticisms of Mr Sunak, tweeting that “though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister”.

The white paper’s release has been timed to coincide with the Global Food Security Summit which is being held in London.

Mr Mitchell, an international development minister, said: “Many children go to bed hungry and malnourished. At this summit, the UK and its partners will be united in our determination to change that. Cutting edge science and innovative partnerships will help Britain create a healthier, more secure and prosperous world for us all.

“Today we will launch the UK international development white paper, setting out our long-term vision for addressing critical global challenges, including preventing and treating child wasting through new partnerships and sources of finance.”

However Bond, the UK network for organisations working in the sector, criticised the lack of the 0.7 per cent target in the plans.

It said: “The notable ambitions of the white paper require adequate resourcing and will not be realised without rapidly returning the UK aid budget to the legally mandated level of 0.7 per cent of national income.”