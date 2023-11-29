Foreign aid will not return to 0.7pc target in next five years

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, answers questions from the Commons Treasury select committee - UK Parliament/PA

The Conservatives’ 0.7 per cent spending target on foreign aid will not return in the next five years because of economic pressures, Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, said “I don’t think the fiscal position makes it possible to do that” when asked during a parliamentary committee hearing if the past flagship target would be readopted in the next half-decade.

The comments effectively confirm that the UK Government has no near-term plans to increase overseas development aid spending to the level championed by Lord Cameron.

During his Tory leadership, Lord Cameron, now the Foreign Secretary, put the promise to spend 0.7 per cent of GDP on aid at the heart of his modernisation project for the party.

The target was then written into law but during the pandemic Rishi Sunak, then the chancellor, changed that position, reducing aid spending to 0.5 per cent of GDP.

No timeline on reaching target

Officially the Tory government remains committed to returning to 0.7 per cent one day, but only when the public finances improve. No timeline has been put on when that will happen.

Labour sources reiterated their position on Wednesday, which matches the Tories’ stance that they want to get back to 0.7 per cent spending but only when financial circumstances allow.

But Labour figures both publicly and privately have also declined to put a timing on reinstating the target, not promising to do so either in their first year or their entire first parliament in power.

It means the target, which was locked into law for years and supported by the leading UK political parties, could not return for much of this decade, whoever wins the next general election.

The Chancellor was asked at the Commons Treasury select committee if the foreign aid budget would return to 0.7 per cent of GDP in the next five years.

Mr Hunt replied: “I don’t think the fiscal position makes it possible to do that, but I would say this – we are very committed to do that when it is affordable to do so.

“I fully share your judgment that the aid we do as a country is a very big statement of our values, makes a very massive difference all around the world, and absolutely I am committed to returning to 0.7 per cent when it is affordable to do so.”

When pressed on doing it at some point in the next five years, Mr Hunt said: “I don’t believe it is possible to budget for that in the figures, no.”

‘Businesses should hire fewer foreigners’

Lord Cameron recently indicated his support of the current approach to aid spending, despite previously criticising Mr Sunak for abandoning his 0.7 aid promise before he re-entered Government in the reshuffle.

Lord Cameron said earlier this month that Britain’s foreign aid approach must “adapt to new realities” in a written foreword to the Government’s new development spending strategy.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt has told businesses to hire locals instead of migrants to boost the economy and bring down net immigration.

The Chancellor said “immigration is too high”, following figures showing net migration hit a fresh record high of 745,000 in the year to last December.

He told MPs the solution in part is for businesses to hire fewer foreigners.

“It is wrong for businesses to be filling their vacancies with people from overseas when we have got people here at home who are not working, who would be better off if they were working,” Mr Hunt told the Treasury select committee, when asked if high immigration is depressing productivity and GDP per head.

“There is a big transition that we need to make so that we are increasing the employment rate in the economy of people who are here, and reducing the 6 million adults of working age who are not in work.

“There are lots of things we need to do to make that happen, but they are all linked to the ability to bring down migration to sustainable levels without damaging the economy.”