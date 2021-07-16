FORECASTS FOR WESTERN YUKON AND NORTH WESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA

forecasts for northern, central, southwestern yukon and northwestern british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. mst friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mst.

---------------------------------------------------------------

major reference elevations:

dawson city: 370 metres.

543 metres.

731 metres.

---------------------------------------------------------------

whitehorse:

today..mainly sunny. high 20. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..clear. low 6.

saturday..sunny. high 22. uv index 6 or high.

teslin:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. high 17. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..partly cloudy. wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. low 6.

saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 6 or high.

atlin:

today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. high 16. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. low 7.

saturday..mainly cloudy. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 5 or moderate.

haines junction:

today..mainly sunny. high 23. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..clear. low plus 3.

saturday..sunny. high 25. uv index 6 or high.

kluane lake:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. high 20. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..partly cloudy. low plus 4.

saturday..sunny. high 22. uv index 6 or high.

pelly - carmacks:

today..sunny. high 24. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..clear. low 7.

saturday..sunny. high 27. uv index 6 or high.

faro - ross river:

today..sunny. high 21. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..partly cloudy. becoming clear this evening. low 6.

saturday..sunny. high 25. uv index 6 or high.

beaver creek:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21. uv index 7 or high.

tonight..clearing late this evening. low 7.

saturday..sunny. high 24. uv index 7 or high.

mayo:

today..mainly sunny. high 24. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..clear. low 6.

saturday..sunny. high 26. uv index 6 or high.

dawson:

today..mainly cloudy. high 23. uv index 5 or moderate.

tonight..mainly cloudy. clearing before morning. low 6.

saturday..sunny. high 27. uv index 6 or high.

old crow:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. high 25. humidex 27. uv index 5 or moderate.

tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. low 15.

saturday..mainly sunny. wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 27. humidex 28. uv index 5 or moderate.

dempster:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. becoming cloudy this afternoon. wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. high 18. uv index 4 or moderate.

tonight..clearing. wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. low 14.

saturday..mainly sunny. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. high 25. uv index 6 or high.

