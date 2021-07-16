FORECASTS FOR SOUTHEAST YUKON AND NORTHERN BRITISH COLUMBIA

forecasts for southeastern yukon and northern british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. mst friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mst.

major reference elevations:

dease lake: 800 metres.

915 metres.

837 metres.

804 metres.

dease lake:

today..showers. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. high 14. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. wind northeast 20 km/h. low 6.

saturday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 16. uv index 3 or moderate.

cassiar mountains:

today..showers. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. high 12. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 6.

saturday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. high 15. uv index 6 or high.

watson lake:

today..mainly cloudy. wind east 20 km/h. high 12. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..cloudy. wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 7.

saturday..mainly cloudy. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 19. uv index 5 or moderate.

muncho lake park - stone mountain park:

today..showers. amount 5 to 10 mm. high 8. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..periods of rain. amount 10 mm over eastern sections. temperature steady near 6.

saturday..periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. high 12. uv index 3 or moderate.

Environment Canada