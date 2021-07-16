FORECASTS FOR THE PEACE RIVER DISTRICT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

forecasts for northeastern british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. mst friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. mst.

---------------------------------------------------------------

major reference elevations:

fort nelson: 420 metres.

700 metres.

915 metres.

1080 metres.

---------------------------------------------------------------

b.c. north peace river:

today..periods of rain. local smoke. wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. high 12. uv index 2 or low.

tonight..periods of rain. amount 10 mm except 20 mm near the rockies. local smoke. wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. low 9.

saturday..rain ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. amount 5 to 10 mm. wind north 20 km/h. high 13. uv index 2 or low.

b.c. south peace river:

today..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers near noon. rain beginning early this afternoon. local smoke. wind northeast 20 km/h. high 12. uv index 2 or low.

tonight..rain. risk of a thunderstorm this evening. amount 10 mm. local smoke. wind north 20 km/h. low 8.

saturday..periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. wind north 20 km/h. high 14. uv index 2 or low.

fort nelson:

today..showers. high 11. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..rain. amount 15 mm over southern sections. low 8.

saturday..rain ending in the morning then cloudy. rain over southern sections late in the morning and in the afternoon. amount 15 mm over southern sections. high 17. uv index 3 or moderate.

