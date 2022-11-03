New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 7.2% to US$32.72 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following this upgrade, MidWestOne Financial Group's five analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be US$201m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 7.0% to US$4.05. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$180m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.83 in 2023. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a solid increase in revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for MidWestOne Financial Group 7.8% to US$35.80 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MidWestOne Financial Group at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that MidWestOne Financial Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at MidWestOne Financial Group.

