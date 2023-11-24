New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 43% to US$1.56 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from FlexShopper's three analysts is for revenues of US$135m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 25% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 385% to US$0.38 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$120m and US$0.38 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that FlexShopper's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect FlexShopper to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around FlexShopper's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at FlexShopper.

