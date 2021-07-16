forecasts for the haines - skagway roads of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. mst friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 6:00 p.m. mst.

major reference elevations:

pleasant camp: 274 metres.

660 metres.

850 metres.

1015 metres.

1070 metres.

south klondike highway - carcross to white pass:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. wind north 20 km/h. high 19 except 14 near white pass.

tonight..partly cloudy. wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low plus 4.

saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. high 21 except 16 near white pass.

haines road - haines junction to pleasant camp:

today..a mix of sun and cloud. wind north 20 km/h. high 19 except 14 near chilkat pass.

tonight..clearing this evening. wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low plus 4.

saturday..sunny. high 21 except 15 near chilkat pass.

Environment Canada