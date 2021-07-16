forecasts for the central interior of british columbia issued by environment canada at 11:00 a.m. pdt friday 16 july 2021 for today and saturday. the next scheduled forecast will be issued at 4:00 p.m. pdt.

---------------------------------------------------------------

major reference elevations:

prince george: 580 metres.

1237 metres.

1140 metres.

915 metres.

---------------------------------------------------------------

100 mile:

today..becoming cloudy this afternoon with 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. high 24. uv index 9 or very high.

tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy. risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. local smoke. wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 12.

saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. becoming sunny near noon. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 23. uv index 8 or very high.

chilcotin:

today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. high 23. uv index 7 or high.

tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. local smoke. wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. low 8.

saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. high 23. uv index 8 or very high.

cariboo - north including quesnel:

today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. widespread smoke. wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. high 24. humidex 27. uv index 7 or high.

tonight..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. local smoke. wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 13.

saturday..cloudy. becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers near the cariboo mountains early in the morning. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. high 23. humidex 25. uv index 7 or high.

cariboo - south including williams lake:

today..becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. high 23. uv index 7 or high.

tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy. risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. local smoke. wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 13.

saturday..mainly sunny. local smoke. wind becoming southeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 23. uv index 8 or very high.

prince george:

today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. high 21. uv index 6 or high.

tonight..showers with thunderstorms. local smoke. wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 12.

saturday..mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. local smoke. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. high 20. uv index 6 or high.

stuart - nechako:

today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. local smoke. wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. temperature steady near 16. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..showers with thunderstorms. local smoke. wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. low 11.

saturday..showers. local smoke. high 18. uv index 3 or moderate.

yellowhead:

today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. local smoke. high 21. uv index 7 or high.

tonight..showers or thunderstorms. local smoke. low 11.

saturday..showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. local smoke. high 22. uv index 8 or very high.

mcgregor:

today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. local smoke. high 19. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..showers. a few thunderstorms this evening. local smoke. low 11.

saturday..showers. local smoke. high 18. uv index 3 or moderate.

williston:

today..cloudy. a few showers with thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon. local smoke. wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. high 17. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..showers. a few thunderstorms this evening. local smoke. wind northeast 20 km/h. low 11.

saturday..showers. risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. local smoke. high 17. uv index 3 or moderate.

bulkley valley:

today..cloudy. a few showers beginning early this afternoon. risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. amount 5 to 10 mm. high 16. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..showers. risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. low 10.

saturday..a few showers ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. high 18. uv index 7 or high.

lakes district:

today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. local smoke. high 17. uv index 3 or moderate.

tonight..showers. risk of thunderstorms this evening. local smoke. low 8.

saturday..a few showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. local smoke. high 19. uv index 6 or high.

