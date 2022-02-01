Forecast: Winter storm watch for Thursday. Sleet, freezing rain, snow possible.

Lexington residents saw a record amount of snow in January, and as the calendar flips to February, another winter storm is on its way.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch has been issued to many Kentucky counties, including Fayette. NWS says the watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning, and people can expect heavy freezing rain with accumulations up to a quarter-inch.

For Lexington, the rain will begin early Thursday morning and last until about 6 p.m., per NWS. The rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet for the rest of Thursday, followed by more periods of freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning.

A Major Storm System will impact the region Wed - early Fri Morning



Widespread rainfall Wed - Thu may lead to localized flooding issues



Rain will then transition to a wintry mix from north to south Thu, with significant accumulations of ice and sleet/snow possible#KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/0on2PvaXro — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 1, 2022

This storm has the possibility of creating power outages, tree damage and hazardous traveling conditions, according to NWS.

WKYT chief meteorologist Chris Bailey said he has growing concern for a significant event in his forecast. He said western, northern and central Kentucky have the greatest chances to be impacted by the storm and the whole system is slowly sinking farther south in his latest models.