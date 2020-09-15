Forecast: Analysts Think Keystone Law Group plc's (LON:KEYS) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Celebrations may be in order for Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Keystone Law Group, is for revenues of UK£50m in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.0% reduction in Keystone Law Group's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 21% to UK£0.10 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£44m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.047 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.8% to UK£6.05 per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Keystone Law Group analyst has a price target of UK£6.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£5.80. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Keystone Law Group is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Keystone Law Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.1% next year. It's pretty clear that Keystone Law Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Keystone Law Group could be worth investigating further.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Keystone Law Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

