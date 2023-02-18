Forecast: Analysts Think Encore Wire Corporation's (NASDAQ:WIRE) Business Prospects Have Improved Drastically

Celebrations may be in order for Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 20% to US$200 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Encore Wire's twin analysts is for revenues of US$2.9b in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 5.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 48% to US$20.51 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.09 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 26% to US$253 per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Encore Wire, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$255 and the most bearish at US$250 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 5.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 23% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Encore Wire's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Encore Wire.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

