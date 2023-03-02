Forecast 2023-2029 Patient Experience Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth CAGR 15% - Exactitude Consultancy

Limited or poor HCIT infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped countries is resulting in the low awareness and enrolment of patients for PES. Also, certain patient engagement solutions are complex, so their cost can be a burden to patients, this is another factor which can restrain the Patient Experience Technology market growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Patient Experience Technology market.

Global Patient Experience Technology Market stands at US$ 16.92 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the following Six years to reach US$ 42.21 billion by 2029.

In order to enhance the overall patient experience in healthcare environments, a market called "Patient Experience Technology" is used. By giving patients a more specialized and practical experience, the goal is to improve patient happiness, engagement, and outcomes.

As the market for patient engagement technology is patient-driven, a pleasant patient experience plays a critical role in successful patient engagement. Patients will adopt patient engagement solutions if they benefit from their use. In most cases, these benefits are direct monetary benefits. A white paper published by UbiCare stated that due to the use of PES, there is a 25% per day reduction in LOS (length of stay) for hip replacement patients and 13% for knee replacement patients.

Patient Experience Technology Market Growth Insights

The Patient Experience Technology market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Here are some key insights into the growth of the market:

Rising demand for patient-centric healthcare: Patient-centric healthcare, which emphasizes the patient experience as a crucial element of high-quality treatment, is becoming more and more in demand. The adoption of technologies that can assist healthcare providers in providing patients with more individualized and practical treatment is being driven by this trend.

Growing adoption of digital health tools: Digital health tools like telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and mobile health applications are being adopted more and more frequently. These tools enhance patient engagement and satisfaction by enabling access to treatment at any time and from any location.

Increasing focus on patient satisfaction and outcomes: Healthcare providers are coming under more and more pressure to lower costs while improving patient outcomes and happiness. Technologies focusing on the patient experience can assist healthcare providers in achieving these objectives by enhancing the standard of treatment and lowering the time and money spent on patient management.

Advancements in technology: Innovation in patient experience technology is being fueled by technological developments like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These tools can aid healthcare professionals in providing patients with more individualized and efficient treatment.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Patient Experience Technology Market covered in this report are:

  • Epic MyChart Bedside

  • Spok

  • Access Care Planning (formerly Mobizio)

  • Getwell

  • athenaCoordinator

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Simple Practice

  • Luma Health

  • Allscripts

  • ChiroTouch

  • Phreesia

  • DrChrono

  • SoftClinic

  • Solutionreach

  • WebPT

  • RevenueWell

  • Weave

  • Salesforce Health Cloud

  • patient now

  • PracticeSuite

Recent Developments

  • In January 2022, Cerner Corporation announced a partnership with Kyruus to integrate Kyruus' patient access and provider search capabilities into Cerner's electronic health record (EHR) platform.

  • In December 2021, Epic Systems Corporation announced the launch of its new MyChart Bedside tool, which allows patients to access their health information and communicate with their care team while in the hospital.

  • In November 2021, Salesforce announced the acquisition of BrightGen, a consulting partner specializing in Salesforce Health Cloud, to enhance its healthcare offerings.

  • In October 2021, Doctor On Demand announced a partnership with healthcare technology company Crossover Health to provide integrated virtual and in-person care for employer-sponsored health plans.

Attributes

Value

Patient Experience Technology Market Share (2022)

US$ 16.92 Billion

Patient Experience Technology market Projected Size (2029)

US$ 42.21 billion

Patient Experience Technology Market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029)

15%.

Segment Overview

The Patient Experience Technology Market is segmented by Type, By Region, and by Application.

By technology type: Based on the sort of technology, patient experience technology can be divided into a number of categories, such as telemedicine, patient portals, mobile health apps, remote patient monitoring, and others.

By application: The market can also be segmented based on the application of technology in various healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

By Type

 By Application

By Region

  • Interactive Patient Care Systems (IPC)

  • Patient Case Management

  • Patient Engagement

  • Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

  • Hospitals

  • Health Systems

 

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of patient experience software by healthcare organizations across regions such as Canada and US due to their high focus on improving the overall quality of care provided to patients.

Latin America is expected to hold the second-largest market share in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to Latin America’s relatively low healthcare spending and an increasing number of private hospitals and clinics which are investing in inpatient experience software solutions for better quality care delivery at a reduced cost.

Quantitative Analysis

  • Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

  • Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

  • Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

  • Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

  • Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Patient Experience Technology Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive Patient Experience Technology Market growth during the next Six years

  • Precise estimation of the Patient Experience Technology Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Patient Experience Technology industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Patient Experience Technology Market vendors

Patient Registry Software Market is expected to reach above USD 4 billion by 2029.

Patient Portal Market is expected to reach above USD 8.09 billion by 2029.

Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market is expected to reach above USD 0.61 billion by 2029.

Patient Access Solutions Market is expected to grow to USD 3.47 billion by 2029.

