Fore! Wayward tee shots hit player, ESPN anchor during PGA

DAVE SKRETTA
·4 min read

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Some of the intrigue heading into the PGA Championship at Southern Hills had to do with the compact nature of the grand old layout, where greens are often so close to tees that players get in logjams waiting for each other.

Turned out it was two relatively wide open areas of the course where noteworthy people got hit.

In one case, it was one contender hitting another player.

That happened on the par-4 second hole Friday when Cameron Smith, fresh off a birdie to open his round, hit a wild tee shot that sailed over the trees and into the seventh fairway. The ball wound up striking Aaron Wise, who had opened with a 69 and was on his way toward a second-round 72 that left him 1 over for the championship.

Wise, who was seen holding a water bottle on top of his noggin, managed to par the seventh hole. He also parred the long par-3 eighth before making bogey from the bunker on the final hole and heading in for some treatment.

Wise's management team said he was doing well and expected to play Saturday.

Smith wound up shooting 70 on Friday and was 2 under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, ESPN anchor Sage Steele was flying home to Connecticut on Friday after she was struck in the face by Jon Rahm's tee shot and needed medical attention during the opening round of the tournament.

Steele was covering the PGA for “SportsCenter" and was finished for the day, so she headed onto the course to watch Rahm's grouping with Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler. That's when Rahm hooked his shot and, despite frantically waving to warn fans in that direction, the ball hit Steele near her nose and mouth about 280 yards away.

Steele, who also has hosted “SportsCenter” from the Masters, is expected to make a full recovery.

HEADED HOME

For the second time in three years, no club professionals made the cut at the PGA Championship.

The closest was Matthew Borchert, the pro at Isleworth in Windermere, Florida, who followed up his first-round 73 with 74 on Friday. That left him 7-over par and three above the cut line, which landed at plus 4.

Jesse Mueller, an assistant coach at Grand Canyon University, had the best round among the 20 club pros when he holed out for eagle on his first hole and shot 72 on Thursday. Mueller shot 78 on Friday.

HAZARDOUS STUFF

There's a reason bunkers are considered hazards: They're supposed to be hard. Yet most pros are so proficient out of the sand that they sometimes prefer hitting there rather than into the rough that surrounds the green.

The bunkers at Southern Hills have been causing some problems, though.

“The individual grains of sand, they’re huge compared to the norm,” said Talor Gooch, who holed out from a bunker in the first round. “I was not trying to land that in the hole; I got really, really fortunate there. It’s a little bit of a guessing game, and a little bit of just good fortune. I think that’s why they’re a hazard. That’s just part of the game.”

WILD RIDE

Joaquin Niemann shot a second-round 71 to leave him 1 under for the championship, but the way he got there was anything but ordinary. His round Friday included five birdies and six bogeys to go with seven pars.

Niemann, one of a record six Latin American players in the field, started on the back side and birdied two of his first three holes. But it was a rollercoaster from there for the Chilean, who had a stretch of three bogeys on the front bookended by a couple of birdies. The last came on the difficult par-4 ninth, Niemann's final hole of the day.

“You think you are in control and then one hole to another, one bad swing, and it — all the way around, it gets a lot harder,” he said. “The course is super hard. You start missing drivers, getting out of the rough, it’s not easy to make pars.”

MOW NO!

The greens were not mowed ahead of the Friday's round, which probably was a good idea given the windy conditions, but it also caused problems for some players who had grown accustomed to their slick surfaces in the opening round.

Several in morning groups left putts that would have been close Thursday well short of the hole, and by the afternoon, Will Zalatoris cried out after a missed putt that “they're like Velcro.”

“They can’t get that fast anyway just because they’re pretty slopey, but I don’t think these green surfaces are the smoothest to begin with,” Brooks Koepka said. “And then after not mowing them, you see a little of a trample effect and everything, so it’ll be nice to have some fresh greens this weekend.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ESPN’s Sage Steele Hospitalized After Wayward Golf Ball Hits Her in the Face at PGA Championship

    Steele has since been discharged from the hospital and returned home to Connecticut

  • Secret queen revealed on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 : 'I do identify as a winner, suck it!'

    "Losing is the new winning," the mystery queen says when she pulls off that huge hat.

  • Ethan Crumbley planned Oxford school shooting ‘to get Biden impeached’

    Ethan Crumbley hoped that the Oxford school mass shooting would “cause Biden to get impeached” according to an alleged diary entry in a new court filing. The 15-year-old is accused of killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher, when he went on a rampage at Oxford High School outside Detroit, Michigan, last November. The diary entry was disclosed by lawyers for his parents, who are fighting to prevent the journal, his text messages to a friend, and internet searches on school shootings, being used as evidence when their case goes to trial later this year.

  • Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

    The late night host mocked the former president's pull for Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's Republican primary.

  • Reports: ESPN's Sage Steele hit in face by Jon Rahm's tee shot at PGA Championship

    Sage Steele was reportedly hospitalized briefly in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after she was hit in the face by a Jon Rahm tee shot on Thursday.

  • Tiger Woods grinds his way to the weekend at the PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods digs deep and fights his way to the weekend at the PGA Championship.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Raptors guard VanVleet named finalist for NBA social justice award

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been named one of five finalists for the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. The award recognizes a current NBA player for working toward equity on behalf of "groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged." VanVleet, an all-star for the first time this past season, created a full academic scholarship awarded to a Black or Indigenous student with the University of Toronto's Rotman Commerce program in

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Q&A: Western Mustangs linebacker Deionte Knight on his parents, football and seizing the day

    The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week