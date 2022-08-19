Ford's Hosting a Reveal Party for the New S650 Mustang on September 14

Lucas Bell
Photo credit: Ford
Photo credit: Ford

Ford is inviting Mustang owners to join in on the debut festivities for the upcoming seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14th. Leading up to the 8:00 p.m. EDT debut of the S650 Mustang, the automaker will be hosting The Stampede, a moving celebration of the quintessential American pony car rolling right down Woodward Avenue.

In the lead up to the official debut of the S650 Mustang, Ford has partnered up with the folks at America’s Automotive Trust and the Detroit Auto Show to bring a series of Mustang-related events to enthusiasts across the country. The festivities will begin with the America’s Automotive Trust's annual The Drive Home event, which will see all six previous generations of the pony car partake in a cross-country trip across nine states. Starting at LeMay–America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington on September 6th, the journey will see more than a dozen stops take place on the journey to Detroit. The expanded route that includes the trek up to the Motor City is being called The Drive Home to The Stampede, and Ford is inviting Mustang owners of all kinds to join in on the drive. You can register for the event at the link provided here.

Photo credit: Ford
Photo credit: Ford

The festivities on September 14th are slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m EDT at Ford’s own global headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. From there, Stampede participants and Ford personnel alike will travel toward historic Woodward Avenue in a giant mob of Mustangs. The group will then take this historic highway down to Hart Plaza in the center of Downtown Detroit, which is where this year’s indoor-outdoor auto show is set to take place. Ford will provide live entertainment and food for Mustang owners between 6:30 and 8:00, when the official debut of the S650 Mustang will take place. Once the sheet has been pulled off of the new pony car, fans and customers alike will have a chance to photograph the car up close while local DJs run the night out.

Photo credit: ILLUSTRATION BY BEN SUMMERELLE-YOUDE/FOX SYNDICATION
Photo credit: ILLUSTRATION BY BEN SUMMERELLE-YOUDE/FOX SYNDICATION

The S650 Mustang is as highly anticipated as a new variant of the world’s best selling sports car ought to be. While spy photos suggest the S650 is not a clean-sheet redesign, the updated pony car promises to retain a lot of what has kept the Mustang a hit for more than 58 years. Based on what we know so far, it’s safe to expect a similar visual appearance from the S650, as well as a few familiar powertrains. The 5.0-liter V-8 has already been confirmed to survive the generational leap, as has the six-speed manual transmission. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is also expected to return, though don’t be surprised to see a hybridized variant of either powertrain join the lineup later on. If Ford is able to get it out before the 2026 update to emissions regulations, a 5.2-liter Predator engine could find its way into a high-performance model. The interior is also slated to get some modernization, with spy photos suggesting Ford plans to do away with many of the hard controls currently employed by Mustang models. Pricing should remain fairly consistent with the current offerings, though we will have to wait until September for more answers.

