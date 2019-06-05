Ford wants more than 'mild' hybrid for IMSA DPi 2.0
The American manufacturer is still exploring its options for the 2020 season and beyond after deciding to call time on its factory GT programme, and is keen to add a hybrid element to whichever series it chooses to enter, but only with a significant power output.
IMSA’s 'DPi 2.0' concept, slated to come into existence in 2022, is likely to involve some form of hybrid propulsion, and could be seen as a logical point of entry for Ford.
However, the Blue Oval has made it clear it does not want to see a token, low-power hybrid system that doesn’t align with the brand's existing road cars.
"We are very interested in hybrids, but not necessarily with a ‘mild' part in front of it,” Ford Performance Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook said at the Le Mans 24 Hours test day.
"We’re going to have systems with a lot more horsepower than that and that’s what we want to apply in racing to be relevant to our road cars.
"Across the different series I think we’re looking at a minimum of 100bhp. For us that’s a higher voltage, higher power system which is a potential for DPi 2.0 to include.”
#7 Acura Team Penske Acura DPi, DPi: Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor, Alexander Rossi, #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi: Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran, Pipo Derani, #55 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, DPi: Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, Olivier Pla
Jake Galstad / LAT Images