Ford sticks with petrol for its latest motorsport venture

rcce in desert for Dakar 2022 rally raid in Saudi Arabia - Franck Fife/AFP

Ford has announced an official works entry into next year’s Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Raid, which is billed as the world’s toughest cross-country race, using a vehicle very loosely based on a production Ranger Raptor pickup truck.

For the race around the area’s fearsome dunes (although the event’s name derives from the frenzied Paris-Dakar off-road races of the 1980s), Ford’s effort will be handled by experienced motorsport services suppliers, Malcolm Wilson’s M-Sport based in Cumbria and Neil Woolridge Motorsport (NWM), a rally-raid specialist based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The effort will be a bit of a try-out for Ford’s latest agency approach to motorsport. “It’s a finish-and-learn effort,” says Mark Rushbrook, Ford’s global head of motorsport.

“We cannot underestimate the enormity of the challenge ahead of us,” he says, “[but with] partners like M-Sport and NWM we can do amazing things in the sand dunes of the Arabian Peninsula.”

Both specialist companies have already spent a year collaborating on the development of an existing NWM Ford Ranger T1+ with the 2024 machine being based on that, but there are plans for an all-new Dakar contender for 2025, which will commence development in 2024 with input from that year’s Dakar attempt.

Forget everything you know about a builder’s pickup when it comes to these fire-breathing, rally-raid specials, which leap across the shifting desert seas (ergs) at unbelievable speeds, often racing in areas where even camels fear to tread.

Ford entry to 2024 dakar rally

They are basically mid-engined, space-framed specials, with hugely powerful engines and major masses sited for weight distribution, stable flight when jumping and ease of maintenance and replacement. There’s virtually zero load-carrying capability, only spare wheels and tyre-changing tools.

Since its inception as the Paris-Dakar in 1978, there have been many ecological and ethical questions about the rally raid. Those continued when the event decamped to South America in 2009 and were added to with questions about sportswashing for Saudi Arabia’s human rights record when the event moved to the Arabian Peninsula in 2020.

The Dakar is, however, hugely popular in the Middle East and parts of Africa where the spectacle of hugely-powerful specialist off-road racers defying all driving sense over uninhabited desert sending up rooster-tails of sand garners massive interest and sponsorship. Those intent on selling commercial vehicles in these markets find it hard to ignore the marketing appeal of the Dakar.

Loeb/Lurquin practice for 2023 Dakar Rally - Franck Fife/AFP

Rushbrook says the Dakar entry will join Ford’s existing commitments to rallying, racing, drag racing and from 2026 in Formula One with Red Bull racing, a team Ford used to own when it was Jaguar Racing. Ford’s motorsport involvement is like many of its rivals in that it uses specialist suppliers and teams to prepare and enter vehicles under the Ford brand, rather than an in-house “works” effort.

The company continues to champion its Mustang cars and engines across a wide range of motorsport in endurance racing and drag racing and it has a top-flight rallying presence through M-Sport.