Ford slashing 3,800 jobs in Europe including 1,300 in the UK

Ford have announced an overhaul (AP)

Car giant Ford has said it is cutting 1,300 jobs in the UK over the next two years as part of an overhaul.

The major restructuring programme will see the carmaker cut 3,800 jobs overall across Europe.

The firm is cutting back on development staff as it faces an uncertain economic future and prepares for the transition to electric vehicles.

Most of the UK cuts will fall at Ford’s site at Dunton in Bedfordshire, which is responsible for engineering its Transit vans.

The global carmaker said 2,800 engineering roles will be axed by 2025, and around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

The job losses will create a “leaner, more competitive cost structure” for the business and help with the transition toward a smaller, more focused and increasingly electric product portfolio, the company said.

Martin Sander, the general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.

“We will engage in consultations with our social partners so we can move forward together on building a thriving future for our business in Europe.”