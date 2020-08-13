Ford recalls include some F-150s because of fire risk

Ford is warning that a number of 2020 F-150 pickups could catch fire because of a battery connection issue. At the same time, the company announced a recall of more than half a million Edges with potential brake problems.

The company said it's recalling 431 F-150s in the United States. The recall, one of three announced by Ford on Wednesday, affects only trucks built from June 30-July 1 at the Kansas City Assembly Plant, and Ford said it is not aware of any fires, crashes or injuries related to any of the recall issues.

The trucks "may have been built with an improper attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable (B+) to the starter motor. An improper attachment nut may not provide a secure connection to the starter or the required conductive properties. This could increase the potential for incremental heat generation during a vehicle start cycle, and electrical arcing, which could lead to a fire," Ford said in a news release, noting that dealers would replace the nut and that the reference number for the recall is 20S40.

The company said it is also recalling more than 558,610 2015-18 Ford Edges built at Oakville Assembly Plant from June 25, 2014, to Dec. 21, 2017 and 2016-18 Lincoln MKXs built at the same plant from Nov. 11, 2014, to Dec. 21, 2017. A brake hose could rupture and cause a fluid leak, which could increase the risk of a crash. The company said dealers would replace brake hoses, and the reference number is 20S42.

A third recall is for 3,597 Lincoln Corsairs built at Louisville Assembly Plant from Jan. 7, 2019, to Oct. 21, 2019. The issue involves a coil spring that could corrode and fracture before falling off the vehicle, causing a potential road hazard for any vehicles following behind it, Ford said in the release.

"If needed, the toe link bracket edge will be trimmed, and a new coil spring will be installed," Ford said, noting that the recall reference number is 20S41.

