Ford Recalls Its Diesel Variants Due To Higher Emission Rates Of The Vehicles

Ford has issued a callback for their diesel cars as a consequence of high emission rates. The models that the company is recalling include Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, and Ecosport, the bread-and-butter model for Ford India. All vehicles found with emission issues were manufactured between January 1, 2020, and June 9, 2021.

From January to February, Ford upgraded their entire line-up, according to the new BS-VI emission norms. However, the company found out that after the usage of the vehicle for a certain period of time, its exhaust started emitting higher rates of residues into the atmosphere. All the models – Figo, Freestyle, Aspire, and Ecosport – run on the same engine, i.e., 1.5-litre 100PS/215Nm diesel powertrain.

The issue came to light during the in-service test procedures aligning with BS-VI norms. Although there are no issues regarding the safety and overall drivability of the vehicle, the cars violate the emission norms of the BS-VI standards, and hence the problem needs immediate attention.

As of now, more than 31,818 units of Ford’s diesel variants have been affected and recalled off the road, reports Zigwheels. The BS-VI norms have been activated for Indian roads since April 2020 by the Central government. All the owners of the car models will be notified by the manufacturer soon, and rectifications will be done free of cost.

This is not the first time Ford recalled their vehicles in the period 2020-21. After upgrading the cars according to the norms, there was a safety issue that surfaced in the Ford Ecosport.

The child lock in the car was faulty, and it was found that the doors can be opened from inside, despite activating the child lock. This defeated the purpose of having the lock in the first place. As a result, the 927 owners affected by the issue were notified, and the vehicles were serviced and sent back in 45 minutes.

