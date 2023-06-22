Ford Ranger Raptor review: a credible and comic way of sticking two fingers up at the fun police

The Ranger Raptor is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine

Confronted with its size and sheer aggression, most observers might struggle to make sense of Ford’s new Ranger Raptor. And it’s not only the looks. For while it might have the kind of hillbilly appeal of a go-faster pickup truck and it is HMRC-registered as a commercial vehicle, the payload of only 625kg is well under the one-tonne required to allow owners to reclaim the VAT.

Instead, if owners try to run it through the company’s books, they’ll get stung for benefit-in-kind taxes, which with CO2 emissions of 315g/km means they’ll be in the not-very-nice 37 per cent tax band…

The Ford Ranger Raptor: about as quick a combustion-engined Ford as you can dream of

I reckoned the journey wouldn’t take long, with the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 punching out 288bhp and 430lb ft. This 2,454kg, four-wheel-drive beast has twin locking differentials and electronically-controlled damping which gives it a special setting for jumping. Yes, you read that right, Ford launched the Ranger Raptor at a Sussex quarry so that the press corps could leap and splash about like toddlers in their first wellies.

Getting air in a £61,960 performance truck is the sort of thing that only ever happens on press launches. Actually, the base price is £58,900, but Blue Lightning paint, a decal pack and a dress-up kit take that price (un)comfortably over £60 grand.

Performance pickup

So, this is a performance pickup, in the manner of past tarmac-rippers such as the Holden Maloo, Chevrolet El Camino or Ford’s own F150 Lightning series. Be assured these hot “bakkies” are a thing, but not necessarily in the UK where winter rain brews up autumn’s leaves and spilled alcopops in the load bed to create new life forms.

For the moment, however, this is about as quick a combustion-engined Ford as you can dream of as the firm dispatches the potent ST versions of Fiesta and Focus family hatchbacks to the hereafter.

The 2,454kg, four-wheel-drive beast has some 265mm of ground clearance

With 265mm of ground clearance, you really do climb into this big Ford and while the side rails form a useful step on the way in, they get in the way of egress, even that of my Labrador, and muddy your significant other’s trousers, which doesn’t go down well.

There’s quite a lot of facia and much of it takes the form of screens: a massive portrait touchscreen in the centre and a stylised instrument binnacle in front of the driver, which gives a nod to the old Escort Mexicos with their auxiliary instruments. Actually, it’s quite well done, though the touch tiles require a firm prod and the hexagonal ventilator grilles which match the radiator grille are a little de trop.

On the positive side, the front seats are large and comfortable and the rear bench is also spacious and plush. The back folds down onto the seat, giving another weatherproof load space, although it’s a bit high off the ground.

The Ranger Raptor: a performance pickup, in the manner of past tarmac-rippers such as the Holden Maloo

So too, is the load bed, so the main sound effect when climbing up is the report of knees cracking like pistol shots. It’s a fair way up there and you need to be careful not to tumble. The load bed gives the game away, too, being only just capable of carrying three gearboxes and too small even for a mini-Mal surfboard. Our test car had an £1,800 Dress Up pack which includes a motorised roller shutter for the load bed; this is a pickup for folk who don’t do a lot of picking up.

Equipment and engine

There’s a fair bit of equipment, too, including powered and heated front seats, an excellent B&O stereo, electrically adjustable steering, selectable drive modes including Rock, Slippery, Rock Crawl and Baja (sand). For those who want to be driven incognito there’s rear privacy glass, automatic dipping LED headlights, a 400W 240v socket in the load bed, parking sensors, 360-degree camera and a rear camera, blind-spot monitoring including a trailer, and hill descent control, as well as all the stability systems you’d expect. It will tow up to 2.5 tonnes; a towing kit is fitted as standard.

The steering is nicely weighted and has a lovely on-centre feel

The engine opens its account with a bombastic roar, which sets the tone, although with only 288bhp and a kerb weight of 2,454kg there are certainly quicker things out there, quicker pickups included. Ford squeezes up to 400bhp out of this biturbo engine outside the EU, but rules and regulations over here mean less is, er, less. The 10-speed automatic gearbox also serves to confuse the issue as it changes up and down its ratios sometimes for no other reason than because it can. Floor the accelerator and the nose lifts as the truck aims to head for the hills, however the gearbox won’t allow it to lug way down the rev range as a V8-engined pickup does.

For the record, the top speed is a claimed 111mph, with 0-62mph in 7.9sec. From the driver’s seat, that acceleration figure feels realistic.

The rear bench is also spacious and plush

As for the fuel consumption, I expected to be spending most of the year’s pay at the pumps, but this big blue Ford achieved an overall consumption over 650 miles of 20.4mpg which is exactly its claimed WLTP Combined figure. Speed and acceleration ruin the economy, of course, rather than a load or even a trailer. At one point, at a steady 60mph with a motorcycle trailer on the back, the overall consumption was 25.6mpg…

Excellent road manners (FAP)

The phrase “for a pickup” (FAP) should be appended to every observation here, but this is a truly remarkable vehicle. It might be an old-fashioned ladder-frame-chassis, 4x4 commercial with a transfer box and heavily treaded 70-profile BF Goodrich tyres, but there are some serious damper units lurking inside the coil springs.

For explanation, a conventional pickup will have very limited powers of handling and a ride quality which is more defined by how much time the wheels are in contact with the ground than anything else. Comfortable they aren’t.

So, while it’s all relative, the Raptor’s ride quality is truly spectacular (FAP), with some body frame shimmying over the worst bumps but with a compliance when traversing potholes and broken edges of roads. Sitting in the big armchairs you feel as if you could drive into the opening credits of your own road movie; all that’s lacking is a stetson and a shotgun rack in the rear screen.

'You feel as if you could drive into the opening credits of your own road movie'

The steering is nicely weighted and has a lovely on-centre feel and while it can’t match the precision of Ford’s ST Focus or Fiesta, the way it turns into corners and grips through them is really very good (FAP).

And while the grip levels are not those of a road car, the handling balance is pretty good, pushing the nose wide on tight corners and only squirting the rear wheels out of line if you really go looking for it.

It’s those tyre treads rather than anything else which define the limits of the car off the beaten track, but we have it on good authority that the Raptor leaps pretty well if you are so minded in a disused quarry… The brakes, too, are nicely balanced and more than up to the task of getting 2.5 tonnes and a trailer stopped in a hurry but without drama.

The Telegraph verdict

The great Jeremy Clarkson’s car reviews basically end in one of two ways: I love it but I really hate it, or I hate it but I really love it. This Ford fits into the latter category. For all its artificial tax inefficiency and monster-truck image, under its very considerable skin the Raptor is a really well worked vehicle. It’s comfortable to a fault and, double cab configuration notwithstanding, fairly practical.

The Ranger Raptor has all the 'hillbilly appeal of a go-faster pickup truck'

Ford is hell bent on making its cars all electric and that’s understandable, although I’ve yet to drive a convincing battery-electric sports car. I think, however, that the Raptor establishes the sports pickup as a credible and comic way of sticking two fingers up at the fun police.

Perhaps I shouldn’t say this, but I loved it.

The facts

Body style: crew-cab performance pickup

On sale: now

How much? £58,900 base price (£61,960 inc VAT as tested)

How fast? 111mph, 0-62mph in 7.9sec

How economical? 20.4mpg (20.4mpg on test)

Engine and gearbox: 2,956cc, V6 twin-turbocharged petrol, 10-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive with locking differentials and transfer box with low range

Maximum power/torque: 288bhp @ 5,500rpm/430lb ft @ 2,300rpm

CO2 emissions: 315g/km

VED: £320

Warranty: 3 years/60,000 miles

The rivals

Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35

from £59,330 inc VAT

Not cheap, but certainly cuts a dash in this go-anywhere Arctic spec. The well-regarded D-Max is built for the tough stuff and with a 1,045kg payload you can run it through the firm’s books. The growling 1.9-litre turbodiesel delivers 162bhp and 266lb ft along with a top speed of 112mph and 0-62mph in 13sec.

Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35: not cheap, but certainly cuts a dash

Toyota Hilux GR Sport

from £48,634 inc VAT

With a 2.8-litre 204bhp turbodiesel engine, this 4x4 double-cab pickup is the quickest Hilux available in the UK with a top speed of 108mph and 0-62mph in 10.7sec. Toyota’s toughness and reputation go before it, but it’s surprising what you have to buy extras for this to get it to the same specification as the Ford.

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport does 0-62mph in 10.7sec

