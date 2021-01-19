'My American friends, help us out': Frustrated Ford asks U.S. to help out in Canada's Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine delay

For more on today’s top stories and the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country, please refer to our live updates below throughout the day, as well as our COVID-19 news hub.

Just a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration as the next U.S. president, Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked the next American president for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from the company’s Kalamazoo, Michigan facility.

“My American friends, help us out,” Ford said. “Help out your neighbour. You want us all to get along, hunky dory, kumbaya, help us out, I’m asking you for help.”

“Give us a million vaccines...get us over the hump.”

The premier said that it is “troubling” and a “massive concern” that Canada will see a reduction in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, with next week’s shipment being deferred entirely.

“My message to the federal government is that nothing else matters right now,” Ford said. “Everyday we’re giving out less vaccines than we have the capacity to administer is a day we lose.”

“I’m just angry at the situation that other countries are getting it and nothing is more important than getting these vaccines.”

The premier said that if he was in the prime minister’s shoes, he would be “on that phone call every single day” with the head of Pfizer.

“I’d be up that guy’s ying-yang so far with a firecracker he would’t know what hit him,” Ford said. “We’ve got to be on these guys like a blanket, I’d be outside that guy’s house, every time he moved I’d be saying, where’s our vaccines.”

“Other people are getting them, the European Union’s getting them, why not Canada. That’s my question to Pfizer, we need your support.”

