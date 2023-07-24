Ford Once Again Leads Industry Recall Totals

Ford

Ford’s plan to rectify its ongoing vehicle quality issues doesn’t appear to have taken hold at its production facilities quite yet. The automaker is leading the charge as the most recalled automaker through the first half of 2023, after taking the title of most-recalled automaker title in 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford has issued 31 recalls here in the United States so far in 2o23. Stellantis has issued 26 recalls during that time, which is the second-highest campaign total so far this year. Looking at the number of campaigns alone is misleading, however. Ford’s recalls have impacted 4.1 million vehicles in the United States this year. Honda has only issued 11 recalls in 2023, but its impacted vehicle total is second only to Ford at 2.8 million vehicles. Stellantis and Nissan were also seven-figure performers, recalling 1.7 and 1.3 million cars, respectively.

It's important to note that the total number of vehicles associated with a particular recall isn’t necessarily reflective of the number of vehicles with actual safety faults. The figures instead represent a population of vehicles that may be affected by the faulty component in question. Those large totals can also be bolstered by broader parts sharing across a number of vehicle platforms. That said, having the highest campaign count and number of vehicles potentially impacted isn’t the best look for the Blue Oval.

That’s especially true after CEO Jim Farley made it very clear that improving quality is Ford’s biggest concern moving forward. Back in May, Ford introduced a new “zero-defect launch process” at its truck plants. This program introduces more quality assurance checks through the production process, which aims to catch slip-ups and faulty parts earlier. If things don't improve soon, the totals for 2023 might even surpass last year’s horrid showing. Ford ended 2022 with a total of 65 recall campaigns that impacted some 8.6 million vehicles.

