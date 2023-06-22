Ford Mustang GT4 Racer Gets Spa Debut on June 28

Wes Dunkel, Ford Performance

Ford Performance is continuing the expansion of its global motorsports portfolio. Following the release of the upcoming Mustang GT3 racer and Ranger Rally Raid T1+ models, the Blue Oval is back with a new motorsports teaser. This time, it's to share that the highly anticipated Ford Mustang GT4 racer is set to debut at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Wednesday, June 28.

While Ford has done a good job keeping quiet on details about this upcoming Mustang GT4 race car, there are a few tidbits that we know at this point. The racer is slated to be based on the new Dark Horse performance model, which brings a suite of powertrain, suspension and aerodynamic upgrades over the “lowly” GT models. Ford also utilizes the Dark Horse model as the basis of the recently unveiled Mustang GT3, which bodes well for the road car’s capabilities. Of course it also doesn’t hurt that Ford’s motorsport partner in Multimatic played a role in the development of the GT4, and will be tasked with constructing units for customers racing in GT4 series the world over.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Andi Hedrick

Whereas the Mustang GT3 brings a ton of bespoke motorsports hardware, including a 5.4-liter V-8 engine, massive aero components front to rear, and an exclusive suspension redesign, the GT4 car will be a bit more regular. Rules surrounding GT4 racing mean these cars often retain their roadgoing powertrains, albeit with some balance of performance restrictions where required. Don’t be surprised to see a variant of the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 find its way to the GT4, though perhaps not with the full 500 horsepower on offer from the Dark Horse. Aero is also reduced from the GT3 to GT4 class, resulting in more of a focus on genuine mechanical grip. GT4 cars do feature track-specific suspension packages to assist in that endeavor.

Ford Performance fans will also get a chance to see the Mustang GT3 alongside the new GT4 car at its Spa debut. The automaker promises to update us with more details before the debut actually takes place, with a proper teaser clip likely to be involved. Not that waiting for a new American racer is ever that much of a chore.

Ford

You Might Also Like