Ford Mustang S Code GT Back On The Street

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This restored pony car is a beautiful rescued driver…

A little while ago, a small-time YouTuber, his friends, and his son got together to find an S-code Mustang. This vehicle turned out to be a GT, a very rare option both for the time and nowadays because there are so few cars like it left in the world. And back then the vehicle was in pretty rough shape, it didn’t run, the body was all dirty, etc. You know the drill, typical barn fine stuff.

However, as much as we would all like to think the opposite, most barn fines don’t actually end with the vehicle and question being restored and put back on the road. Rather, usually they just run away in the same tank basement they were found in. However, that was certainly not the case for this Mustang as the owner and his friend, the YouTuber, had some big plans in mind for the years to come.

Nowadays, along with a full detail, the car features an aftermarket carburetor and upgraded filter. This isn’t even to mention all of the other good stuff that makes it operable on the road which it might not have come with from the barn. The original video was very special for a lot of different reasons but one of the main ones was a moment where the YouTuber and his son reminisce on the older generations of Mustang and realize that this may be their only real opportunity to see the exact options on such a rare vehicle. Nowadays the Youtubers friend owns and drives the car oh well taking great care of it and preserving it for the next generation. So it seems that the father and son duo will have a lot of fun watching and helping restore it as time goes by.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.