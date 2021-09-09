Ford India To Shut Down Both Vehicle Manufacturing Plants in India

Ford India announced on Thursday, 9 September, its decision to immediately cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India.

The company will progressively wind down the manufacturing of vehicles for exports in Sanand, Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022, it said in a tweet.

This is the second major exit by a global automotive brand from India, following US giant General Motors’ exit in 2017. The decision will impact over 4,000 employees in the country, ET Auto reported.

Also Read: General Motors to Shut Shop in India, End Sale of Chevrolet Cars

Ford Motor Company’s president and CEO, Jim Farley, said, "Despite investing significantly in India, Ford has accumulated more than $2 billion of operating losses over the past 10 years, and demand for new vehicles has been much weaker than forecast”, Moneycontrol reported.

The company will however, retain its engine plant in Sanand and continue to service its products in India.

Meanwhile, the company would continue to sell its Ford Mustang and Ford Endeavour in India, sources were quoted as saying.

The Ford Business Centre, product development centre, and the engine plant that produces mid-size panther engines that caters to the global operation will continue to operate.

Also Read: Ford Enters the Electric Arena to Rival Tesla With Mustang Mach-E

(With inputs from ET Auto and MoneyControl)

. Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.Ford India To Shut Down Both Vehicle Manufacturing Plants in IndiaGanesh Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Timings . Read more on Tech and Auto by The Quint.