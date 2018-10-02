Ford GT to race Falcon and Mustang at Bathurst

Having earlier confirmed that Ryan Briscoe will cut demo laps of the Mount Panorama circuit in the GT, Ford has now announced the GTE car will be part of what it's dubbed the 'Triple Challenge'.

That will involve Briscoe and the GT taking on Alex Davison in the 23Red Racing FG-X Falcon Supercar and DJR Team Penske co-driver Tony D'Alberto in the Mustang GT4.

The Triple Challenge will therefore celebrate not only Aussie debuts for the GT and the Mustang racers, but the farewell of the Falcon nameplate – a 14-time winner at Mount Panorama – ahead of the introduction of the Mustang Supercar next year.

“It’s a great opportunity for our last Bathurst with the FG-X Falcon to put it up against some of the fastest Fords in the world,” said Davison.

“I feel really lucky – it’s an absolute privilege to be part of.”

D'Alberto, who will race alongside Fabian Coulthard in the Great Race, added that he's excited to help welcome the Mustang to the Mountain.

“Getting an opportunity to pilot this car around Mount Panorama is massively exciting,” he said.

“We’re making the change to Mustang in Supercars for 2019, so to be getting a run in that iconic shape around Bathurst a year early is a privilege. Allan Moffat’s Trans-Am Mustang was a monster, and the GT4 is the modern version of that, so I can’t wait to feel and hear its thumping V8 bellowing up and down the Mountain.”

Briscoe has been busy preparing for his first trek to Bathurst since 2013, the former Holden Racing Team co-driver using Ford Performance's GT simulator to sample the circuit late last week.