Ford Gave The Mustang Mach-E The Factory Rally Treatment

Lucas Bell
·2 min read
ford mustang mach e rally under camo front view
Ford Gave The Mustang Mach-E The Rally TreatmentFord

Ford’s lineup of off-road-capable vehicles is among the most extensive in the industry. While that lineup is currently made up of trail-running Raptors and rock-crawling Broncos, a very different type of machine is on its way. Ford is getting in on the current rally trend by way of the all-new Mustang Mach-E Rally.

The Blue Oval pulled the cover off of the Mustang Mach-E Rally during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed festivities Friday. M-Sport driver and former World Rally champion Ott Tänak will take the rally-inspired EV up the hill in a display for event attendees. Outside of the show demo, Ford has yet to share any specifics about the upcoming model.

“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path,” said Darren Palmer, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs at Ford Model e.

mustang mach e rally profile shot
Ford

Ford is not the first automaker to look to rally racing for inspiration as of late. Both Porsche and Lamborghini recently unveiled jacked-up sports cars of their own by way of the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato. While the Mach-E might exist in an entirely different price bracket than those two offerings, we won’t be surprised to learn that Ford took a similar engineering approach. You can surely expect suspension adjustments for more height and travel on dirt. There may not be a powertrain to protect under the car, but a set of skid plates for the battery seem like another likely addition. A more focused tire selection looks to accompany that suspension adjustment.An additional set of lights in the grille is another nice nod.

It’s exciting to see an automaker give a more mainstream vehicle the rally-prep treatment, even if it happens to be an electric SUV. Ford says it intends to offer the Mach-E Rally for sale in both the United States and Europe, with domestic units slated to arrive first. The automaker didn’t put a specific timeline in place as to when we can expect to see these Mach-Es arrive, but more details about the Rally should come shortly.

ford mustang mach e rally under camo front three quarter view
Ford

