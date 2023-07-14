Ford Gave The Mustang Mach-E The Factory Rally Treatment

Ford

Ford’s lineup of off-road-capable vehicles is among the most extensive in the industry. While that lineup is currently made up of trail-running Raptors and rock-crawling Broncos, a very different type of machine is on its way. Ford is getting in on the current rally trend by way of the all-new Mustang Mach-E Rally.

The Blue Oval pulled the cover off of the Mustang Mach-E Rally during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed festivities Friday. M-Sport driver and former World Rally champion Ott Tänak will take the rally-inspired EV up the hill in a display for event attendees. Outside of the show demo, Ford has yet to share any specifics about the upcoming model.

“Mustang Mach-E took the freedom and fun of Mustang and made it free from emissions. Now with Mustang Mach-E Rally, we’re providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path,” said Darren Palmer, Vice President of Electric Vehicle Programs at Ford Model e.

Ford

Ford is not the first automaker to look to rally racing for inspiration as of late. Both Porsche and Lamborghini recently unveiled jacked-up sports cars of their own by way of the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato. While the Mach-E might exist in an entirely different price bracket than those two offerings, we won’t be surprised to learn that Ford took a similar engineering approach. You can surely expect suspension adjustments for more height and travel on dirt. There may not be a powertrain to protect under the car, but a set of skid plates for the battery seem like another likely addition. A more focused tire selection looks to accompany that suspension adjustment.An additional set of lights in the grille is another nice nod.

It’s exciting to see an automaker give a more mainstream vehicle the rally-prep treatment, even if it happens to be an electric SUV. Ford says it intends to offer the Mach-E Rally for sale in both the United States and Europe, with domestic units slated to arrive first. The automaker didn’t put a specific timeline in place as to when we can expect to see these Mach-Es arrive, but more details about the Rally should come shortly.

Ford

