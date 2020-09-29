Ford F-150 claims best in class on towing, payload

Ford Motor Co. is fueling the truck war with glee.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 has more power than all five of its top competitors, the company claimed Tuesday.

The redesigned vehicle, revealed to the public June 25, "delivers best-in-class towing and payload and the most F-150 torque ever," Ford said in a release.

Towing is, of course, weight hauling capacity.

Payload is how much a pickup can carry in its cab and bed.

Torque is directly related to the ability to tow heavy loads.

So, this is a gearhead fantasy moment. Or perhaps an at-home learning math problem that could be perfect for these pandemic times.

View photos 2021 Ford F-150 More

Amazon One: Company launches hand scanners as its new entry option in select stores

Trump's tax returns: How rich Americans avoid taxes

Bottom line: The redesigned "F-150 out-tows and out-hauls any other light-duty, full-size pickup," the automaker said.

Ford provided to the Free Press this comparison of the most capable version of the 2021 F-150 vs. its competitors in areas of power and capability pickup owners want most:

2021 Ford F-150 towing capacity is 14,000 pounds and payload 3,325 pounds

2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 towing capacity is 13,400 and payload is 2,250 pounds

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 towing capacity is 12,100 and payload is 2,240 pounds

2020 Ram 1500 towing capacity is 12,750 and payload is 2,300 pounds

2021 Nissan Titan towing capacity is 9,310 and payload is 1,690 pounds

2021 Toyota Tundra towing capacity is 10,200 and payload is 1,730 pounds

Ford highlighted its 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain for the 2021 F-150, "which produces 430 hp and 570 lb.-ft. of torque, the most torque ever in an F-150 with available Pro Power Onboard providing up to 18 times more exportable power than the nearest competitor."

View photos A sketch of the 2021 Ford F-150 drawn by Josh Henry, Ford's senior designer. This image, drawn in 2017, is the final design. More

Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said in a news release, "F-150 is the flagship of Ford’s dedication to building the best trucks and represents our commitment to not just meeting customer needs, but exceeding them.”

When Ford debuted the new F-150, the company did not provide the performance figures. The price starts at $28,940 plus a $1,595 destination charge.

"Chevy owners, Ford owners and Ram owners brag that their trucks are the best," said John McElroy, "Autoline" host and longtime industry observer. "Torque, towing — that's what's truck buyers care about. When you're talking pickup truck smack, you've got to back up what you're saying with specific facts."

The F-Series trucks are the company jewels and Ford has been "spectacular" about protecting the jewelry box, he said. "The all-new F-150 will continue that tradition."

View photos The 2021 Ford F-150 drives up during a press conference at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. More

Market economist Jon Gabrielsen is among the many analysts who monitor the lucrative truck segment, which drives revenue for the Detroit Three.

“The Ford F-150 is No. 1 in market share in full-sized pickup trucks, the most profitable vehicle segment in North America," he said. "While it is ahead by a considerable margin, it is vital for Ford to continuously innovate, like with it’s newest generation, in order to protect its leading position.”

Story continues