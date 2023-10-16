Ford exec calls for deal to end UAW strike

DEARBORN, Michigan (Reuters) - Ford executive chairman Bill Ford on Monday urged the United Auto Workers union to end a 32-day strike and reach a new labor agreement, warning of the growing impact to the automaker and the broader economy.

"We can stop this now," Ford said of the strike that expanded last week to shut down the automaker's Kentucky Truck plant. "We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks." He said Toyota, Honda, Tesla and other automakers "are loving this strike because they know the longer it goes on, the better it is for them."

(Reporting by Joseph White in Dearborn; writing by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)