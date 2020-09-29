Ford cuts prices of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E



Ford has good news for many of the motorists who reserved a 2021 Mustang Mach-E. It sent its dealers a notice to announce it's dropping the electric crossover's price by $1,000 to $3,000 -- with one exception.

The lineup still includes five basic trim levels named Select, Premium, GT, California Route 1, and First Edition, and some of these variants are offered with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Ford lowered the price of the entry-level model by $1,000, according to Mach-E Forum, so it starts at $43,995 with rear-wheel drive and $46,695 with all-wheel drive after a mandatory $1,100 destination charge elbows its way into the bottom line.

You'll receive a $3,000 discount if you're in line for a Premium model; it now starts at $48,100 with rear-wheel drive and $50,800 with all-wheel drive. California Route 1 buyers get $2,000 off ($50,900), while the no-longer-sold-out First Edition's new base price is $1,000 lower at $59,400. Note these figures don't include incentives.

That leaves us with the GT, which is the most expensive member of the range. It wasn't included in Ford's price-slashing campaign, so it's still priced at $62,700. There's no word on why it's not being discounted.

Ford told its dealers it's adjusting the Mustang Mach-E's price "to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes." It didn't single out rivals, but it's worth noting the discount comes shortly after Volkswagen introduced the ID.4, which carries a base price of approximately $40,000. While the German firm stresses its electric crossover is an alternative to gasoline-powered models like the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V, motorists will inevitably cross-shop it against battery-powered models, including the Mustang Mach-E.

Dealers will contact reservation holders via email to notify them about the price drop. Ford remains on track to begin building the Mustang Mach-E in Mexico later in 2020, and deliveries will start before the end of the year.

