Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive

FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Co. president and CEO Mark Fields

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.

Jim Hackett, 62, a former chief executive of Steelcase Inc who is chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, will take over at the No. 2 U.S. automaker, the company confirmed. Ford also announced a new management structure and named three executives to new positions.

