Ford, Chrysler among 1 million-plus vehicles recalled recently. Check car recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including several involving Ford including more than 870,000 newer Ford F-150 pickup trucks because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

Two other Ford recalls involved more than 112,000 Ford Transit Connect cargo vans for front door issues and more than 38,600 of its 2023 Escape SUVs, and Super Duty pickups for an instrument panel malfunction.

Car owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from July 22 to July 29:

Kawasaki recalls sportbikes for engine stalling problem

Kawasaki is recalling 991 of its 2023 ZX400SPFNL motorcycles because the alternator may fail due to a loose connection between the rotor and crank shaft, causing an engine stall, which can increase the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA safety report.

No remedy has been established at this time. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Kawasaki ZX400

Ford recalls F-150 pickups for potential parking brake malfunction

Ford is recalling 870,701 of its 2021-2023 F-150 pickup trucks equipped with a single exhaust system because contact with the rear axle housing may damage the wiring harness, causing the electric parking brake to activate unexpectedly. That could potentially result in loss of control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will install a protective tie strap, tape wrap, and replace the harness as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 11, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S35.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Ford F-150

Chrysler recalls Pacifica hybrid minivans for potential fuel leak

Chrysler is recalling 967 of its 2023 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric minivans because the fuel line may be deformed, causing a fuel leak. Uncontained fuel in the engine compartment in the presence of a competent ignition source can result in a vehicle fire which increases the risk of injury to occupants and persons outside the vehicle, as well as property damage, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will inspect and replace the fuel line as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 8, 2023. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC's number for this recall is 77A.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Ford is recalling 112,225 Transit Connect vehicles for front door issue

Ford is recalling 112,225 of its 2014-2016 Transit Connect cargo vans because the front door latch pawl may crack and prevent the door from latching. The front door latch pawl spring tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure over time, Ford said in a safety report filed with NHTSA. A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition. But if the customer is able to latch the door after repeated attempts to shut the door, there is potential that the door may unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will inspect and replace the front door latches as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 28, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S36.

Recalled vehicles:

2014-2016 Ford Transit Connect

Ford recalls 2023 Escapes and pickups for faulty instrument panel

Ford is recalling 38,695 of its 2023 Escape SUVs, and Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 pickup trucks because the instrument panel cluster or instrument panel cluster modules may have been produced with improperly soldered joints, which could cause the panel to not illuminate, Ford said in a NHTSA safety report. An inoperable instrument panel cannot show critical safety information, such as the speedometer or warning lights, which may increase the risk of a crash, the company said.

Dealers will replace the module or instrument panel as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 14, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C25.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford Escape

2023 Ford F-250 SD

2023 Ford F-350 SD

2023 Ford F-450 SD

2023 Ford F-550 SD

Ford recalls some pickups for window issue

Ford is recalling 1,339 of its 2023 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 pickup trucks because the driver and front passenger door modules may experience low power and reset, disabling the windows' anti-pinch function. As a result, a window may not automatically reverse when an obstruction is encountered and can increase the risk of injury, the automaker said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will update the software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 11, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S37.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-250 SD

2023 Ford F-350 SD

2023 Ford F-450 SD

2023 Ford F-550 SD

2023 Toyota RAV4 SUVs recalled for tire valve stem issue

Gulf States Toyota is recalling 195 of its 2023 Toyota RAV4 SUVs equipped with 17-inch black alloy accessory wheels because during installation the tire valve stem may have been improperly installed or damaged. A damaged or improperly installed valve stem may allow air to leak and/or the tires to be underinflated, increasing the risk of tire failure and a crash, the company said in a NHTSA safety report.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the wheel valve stems and replace the load carrying capacity modification labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 14, 2023. Owners may contact GST customer service at 1-800-444-1074. GST's number for this recall is 23R1.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Toyota RAV4

