Ford Bronco Sport Spied On The Road In Crystal Clear Photos

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

It still wears camouflage on the lower body, but this is a great look at the upcoming crossover.

After getting a very blurry look at the Ford Bronco Sport in a parking lot, here's a view of the upcoming crossover on the road. Best of all, these photos actually let us see some of the vehicle's design details.

The most traditionally Bronco-like element of the Sport is its front end. The headlights are very similar to the ones on the revived, larger Bronco by using circular lamps with a horizontal strip of lights cutting into the center.

Leaked photos of the uncamouflaged vehicle, show that a big Bronco emblem is in the center bar of the grille, and there's black mesh with thin strips of open area. The lower fascia is fairly simple, but there are driving lamps in the corner.

More Bronco Sport Details:

In profile, the Bronco Sport has an angular silhouette. The front end is upright, and the lines are chiseled. The angled C-pillar breaks up the blocky look. These elements give the crossover a tough, rugged appearance. It's a significant contrast from the softer styling of the Escape, which rides on the same platform.





Source: Automedia



