Ford Bronco, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 highlight company's 2020 SEMA creations

Ford is previewing a handful of concepts slated for introduction during its its 2020 SEMA webcast to be held Thursday night. As is typical, Ford is highlighting some of its latest and greatest with in-house and partner builds based on the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, the Bronco, the Bronco Sport, the updated F-150 and the new Ranger Tremor.

The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas may have been called off due to COVID, but the over-the-top builds soldier on. Let's dive right in.

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

Of the cars Ford plans to show, this is the one we already know the most about. In fact, as the above video demonstrates, we've spent time with this one in person. This seven-motor, 1,400-horsepower, tire-shredding EV blends form and function. Its fully customizable suspension allows for both high-speed time attack and drift setups, plus just about everything in between. Its custom aero can provide up to 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 miles per hour.

Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept

It's no surprise that the brand-new Bronco made the cut for Ford's 2020 SEMA slate, and this concept highlights the 4x4's modular body. In Ford's words, this is supposed to represent a "Monday through Friday" Bronco going through the process of being converted for a weekend of extreme off-roading and then back to stock again, which is pretty much the ideal enthusiast use case for all but the most dedicated of off-road buyers.

MAD Bronco Sport Badlands

The "MAD" in this Bronco Sport concept's name denotes the shop that built it, so don't be alarmed by the relatively tame nature of this concept. This overlanding approach leaves the core Bronco Sport relatively intact, and accomplishes most of its goals with the help of a camp trailer and accessory mounting solutions.

2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

This build comes courtesy of Ford partner BDS Suspension. It highlights the versatility of the new F-150 Hybrid, shown here as both a foreman's day-to-day "office" and powering a weekend getaway.

"Friday evening arrives, and those work tools and equipment are easily exchanged for adventure gear and supplies," Ford said in the announcement. "Sunday evening arrives, the party is over, and it is back to business for F-150 on Monday morning, so the truck easily transforms back to its all business tools and equipment."

Sure, sounds good.

2021 Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew

This is another in-house job, by way of Ford's own parts and accessories outfitting team. While it starts life as an off-the-shelf Tremor model, just about all of the goodies you see here are available from Ford as add-ons, including the snorkel intake, the bed rack and the cowl-mounted trail lights.

Ford's 2020 SEMA webcast will take place at 8 p.m. EST tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 19), and fans can sign up to participate in breakout sessions to be held Friday if they have questions about any of the builds or the available aftermarket products included in them.

