How Ford is betting big on electric in 2023

Andrew English
·4 min read
Ford has released a rather veiled hint at what its forthcoming electric SUV will look like
Ford has twitched back the curtain on its forthcoming battery-car fleet, which will be fully revealed next spring.

Built at a new £1.65 billion facility at its massive Cologne plant, in Germany, this electrification programme will cost about £12.5 billion, and has been partly responsible for the axing of the Ford Fiesta; the Cologne assembly-plant space will be needed for the new series of electric family crossovers based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which also underpins Skoda, Seat and Audi models such as the VW ID.4.

Ford will also release a battery-electric version of its Puma hatchback, which will be built at a new £405 million facility at the company’s Craiova plant, in Romania, and is spending £388 million at its Halewood transmission plant to convert it into a facility building electric motors.

Ford plans to grow EV sales from this year’s total of 25,000 to 80,000 a year in 18 months
It claims that with these new battery-electric vehicles, plus the existing Mustang Mach-E, it will grow EV sales from this year’s total of 25,000 to 80,000 a year in 18 months, and to annual sales of 600,000 in 2026. “We needed the space in the factory,” said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford’s “Model e” electric-car division in Europe. “We are a company absolutely totally committed to changing the way it does business… [we’re] building a [new] business to replace the profitable thriving business in Europe.”

In fact, Ford of Europe has been loss-making for some years. It lost £127 million in 2021 and £703 million in 2020, and has been through round after round of painful mass job losses and plant closures, with others still to come. Small cars such as the Fiesta and fleet favourites such as the Focus and Mondeo weren’t making sustainable profits and have gone or are going. There have also been rumours that the Ford family, which has a majority control of Ford, was thinking of pulling out of Europe – as has its rival General Motors.

Sander was appointed to Ford’s newly-formed electric division at the beginning of 2022, after 25 years with the Volkswagen Group. He replaced retiring, long-serving Ford hands Roelant de Waard and Gunnar Herrmann, and has appointed a board of management under his leadership that’s largely new to the motor industry, from companies such as Ikea.

How Ford plans to split its EV production
Ford split itself into three different divisions at the beginning of the year: Model e, for electric passenger cars; Pro, which will cover commercial vehicles; and Blue, which is the traditional combustion-engine division. The company will not rule out the development of hydrogen fuel cells for its commercials, including the hugely successful Transit van ranges, but not for passenger cars.

The three separate divisions will report global accounts, but those financial results will not be separated out by regions. “So how will we know if you are doing a good job?” we asked Sander. “Marin [Gjaja, global head of Model e] will know how I am doing, but you will not,” he replied.

As is so often the case with a series of new-management brooms, Sander’s new team were keen to tell the world what had been wrong with Ford in the past, with a lot of jam tomorrow, including customers who will henceforth be “onboarded into membership”, though quite what that membership consists of wasn’t fully explained.

The Mustang Mach-E will form a central component of Ford's elctric reinvention
There was also an evocation of a sun-lit uplands of a profitable upper-non-premium market for Ford’s new models, which was rather more dreamt of than attained when described in the past by not just Ford, but also Saab, Honda and Vauxhall.

In fact, Ford faces an immense struggle in Europe, where its legacy, cost-laden structure and plants will have to compete with a raft of Chinese-made electric cars – most of them selling in the sort of family crossover/SUV market that Ford has singled out for its Model e ranges.

What’s more, Ford will be in the disadvantageous position of being a price taker for VW’s MEB structures, which will limit its ability to competitively price against rivals. Will this be the first time that equivalent Fords are more expensive than their Volkswagen rivals?

As usual, we’re going to have to wait to find out…

