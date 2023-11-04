Forcing electric cars that drivers don’t want just kills businesses | Opinion

I am proud to be a Texan. I love that our history is full of wise statesmen like the great Sam Houston, and heroes like Col. William Travis, who gave his life during our struggle for independence.

I love our daring business climate, world-class barbecue, artistry, music and, most importantly, our friendly people.

While traveling in France recently, I would often say, “I’m from Texas,” when people asked me where my home was. My answer always elicited a quick smile and some comments about famous Texans or Texas culture.

Our state is also the nation’s biggest energy producer and one of the most productive in the world. We lead the country in oil, gas, wind and solar.

Like pixie dust, inexpensive energy sparks wealth generation and pulls the less fortunate out of poverty. Modernity, with all of its wonders, depends on it.

For decades, Texas’ limited regulation environment allowed swashbuckling oil explorers to build expansive fields of oil derricks. In more recent times, their innovative horizontal drilling has released the mammoth natural gas reserves that largely power our electric grid.

Business leaders betting big on these new energy techniques shifted energy production from coal to clean-burning natural gas. The result has been more energy yield and less carbon output.

That’s why I always scratch my head when I hear about other states’ green energy laws that discourage business risk-taking.

Six states have put minimums on the percentage of cars sold that must be electric. The problem is that buyers want gas-powered and hybrid cars. Demand for EVs has flattened.

Small-business owners should throw up their arms in protest. Those that own car lots are forced to hold electric vehicles they cannot sell.

The entrepreneur suffers at the hands of environmentalist-minded bureaucrats who respond by patting themselves on the back. Chopping off entrepreneur’s legs in the name of environmentalism erodes American exceptionalism.

Imagine a young woman who is eager to start her own business. She takes out a loan, hires a team and sells cars. Then — because of environmental regulation — her revenue shrinks and expenses rise enough that her business cannot pay its bills.

Story continues

Do you think she is more or less likely to start another business? How about her fellow small-business owners? They will either give up or move to another state.

Remember, small businesses provide half the jobs in our country. People who are willing to risk their financial security by starting a new business are difficult to find.

So, it is a mystery to me why pro-government folks cannot see the damage their regulation does to these important individuals, and to our economy. They don’t recognize that the consumer is smarter than the government.

I remember former President Barack Obama saying, “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that.” Oh my. Context aside, that is the foolish sentiment of someone who has never lived through the rigors of entrepreneurism.

This struggle between business freedom and over-regulation forms the battle line between American conservatism and liberalism. Thankfully, Texas leaders have long rebuffed poorly-thought out regulation.

Like political columnist George Will, I believe that the essence of conservatism is to shed ourselves of excess taxation and regulation so that we are free to strive: work hard, build things that are great and enjoy the fruit of our work.

Leaders must continue to make the case that over-regulation in the name of climate protection is a net harm to our country.

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth. Follow him on Twitter at @BByrdFW .

Brian Byrd

Do you have an opinion on this topic? Tell us!

We love to hear from Texans with opinions on the news — and to publish those views in the Opinion section.

• Letters should be no more than 150 words.

• Writers should submit letters only once every 30 days.

• Include your name, address (including city of residence), phone number and email address, so we can contact you if we have questions.

You can submit a letter to the editor two ways:

• Email letters@star-telegram.com (preferred).

• Fill out this online form.

Please note: Letters will be edited for style and clarity. Publication is not guaranteed. The best letters are focused on one topic.