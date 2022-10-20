A forced return to office? As job market cools, companies may regain upper hand with workers

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·6 min read

A cooling job market is leading to more than a slowdown in hiring, a pickup in layoffs and growing recession fears.

It appears to be the one force capable of prodding America’s workers out of their homes and back to offices.

The slowing labor market is starting to shift some bargaining power from employees to employers, allowing a growing number of companies to require workers to return to the office at least a few days a week, staffing officials and consultants say. Many businesses are still struggling to find workers and so the change is in its early stages, but it’s expected to accelerate as hiring pulls back further and layoffs spread in the months ahead, experts say.

“Companies are a little less concerned that they’re not going to fill jobs if they lose people because of return-to-work policies,” says Jim McCoy, senior vice president of talent solutions for ManpowerGroup, a leading staffing firm. “There's starting to be less competition for talent, and employers can be a little more selective.”

Price check: What will and won't become more affordable as the Fed hikes rates?

Rising rates and your debt:Here's how the latest hike will hit your wallet and portfolio

In late September, 36% of organizations required workers to be in the office at least three days a week, up from 25% in August, according to a Gartner survey of 240 human resources leaders. And just 22% had no onsite work requirements, down from 31%.

Employees 'more receptive' to working in office

Workers are similarly becoming less demanding about remote work, if just marginally. Seventy-three percent of fully remote employees said they probably would find another remote or hybrid job if their company forced them to work from the office full-time, according to a Harris Poll survey last weekend for USA TODAY. That’s down from 78% in June.

Ironside Human Resources, a Dallas-based health care staffing firm, has told its employees to work in the office five days a week since spring 2020, chiefly because of the collaboration that takes place when staffers are together, says CEO Doug Carter. But many job candidates insisted on working remotely. About six months ago, the company had to conduct 40 to 50 phone interviews to find one or two applicants willing to work on-site and interview in person, he says.

Are I bonds still a good investment?:What to know if you're consider this inflation-flighting asset

'I quit" becomes harder:Workers could lose leverage as job openings fall.

Now, he says, Ironside does about 25 phone interviews to find eight candidates who are open to on-site work. While the easing pandemic may be partly responsible, Carter mostly cites the slowing job market.

Doug Carter, CEO, Ironside Human Resoruces
Doug Carter, CEO, Ironside Human Resoruces

“There are not as many remote jobs as there were. People are definitely more receptive" to working on-site, he says. "The challenge of getting people to work in-office had been difficult, but that landscape is rapidly changing.”

Carter says he has seen a similar turnabout among his clients, such as hospitals. About 50% of their administrative employees are remote, he says, compared with 80% six months ago.

Job openings fall

Earlier this year, with job openings at a record 11.9 million, workers enjoyed the leverage to demand higher wages and even more significantly, a continuation of the remote work set-ups that prevailed early in the pandemic. Even as companies such as Apple and General Motors announced return-to-office mandates, many had to walk them back after employee backlash.

But the number of U.S. job openings fell from 11.2 million in July to a still historically high 10.1 million the following month. In September, net job growth slowed to 263,000, a solid total but the lowest since April 2021.

Commuters at a Metro station in Los Angeles. As of late September 2022, 36% of organizations required workers to be in the office at least three days a week, up from 25% in August, according to a Gartner survey.
Commuters at a Metro station in Los Angeles. As of late September 2022, 36% of organizations required workers to be in the office at least three days a week, up from 25% in August, according to a Gartner survey.

In recent months, companies such as Intel, Oracle, Amazon, Netflix, The Gap and Office Depot have cut hundreds or thousands of jobs.

The job market, at least for now, remains sturdy, and employees in many industries still hold the cards because of pandemic-related worker shortages.

“It’s still a very hot labor market,” and many job candidates still insist on working remotely, says Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of professional talent solutions for Robert Half staffing.

Guide to big Social Security increase: Social Security COLA 2023: What retirees must know

But “the tide is changing,” says Dustin York, a consultant for large corporations and associate professor of strategic communication and leadership at Maryville University in St. Louis.

A softening economy and less robust hiring are beginning to alter the power balance between employers and workers. Soaring inflation is prompting the Federal Reserve to sharply raise interest rates, and higher prices and borrowing costs have clobbered the stock market. The troublesome dynamic is expected to trigger a recession by next year, according to the forecasts of economists surveyed by Wolters Kluwer Blue Chip Economic Indicators.

'Barely making it': Americans face tough choices as prices soar

Buy now, pay later takes a toll: Delinquencies could get 'dangerously' high.What will companies do about it?

Targeting workers who resist returning to office?

The slowdown initially hit technology, York says. The industry exploded as Americans worked from home and snapped up TVs, computers and appliances, but it’s downsizing as consumers shift their spending from goods to services, he says. Tech companies, in turn, increasingly are making workers return to the office, he says, and any layoffs are more likely to target employees who have resisted the directive.

“Whom do you choose to lay off?” he says. “People who don’t match with the culture.”

Many tech companies, in fact, are using return-to-office mandates instead of layoffs to get rid of workers, York and McCoy say. Employees who refuse to comply quit, which allows a company to trim its staff without the stain of job cuts.

“The company can say ‘We didn’t lay anybody off’” and save the cost of severance payments, York says.

As the job market downshifts in the next six to 12 months, York expects the back-to-office trend to ripple across all industries. Ultimately, he predicts, there will be slightly more fully remote workers than before the pandemic.

Today, 25% of all workers are remote, 23% are hybrid and 52% are at the workplace full-time, according to a Harris Poll.

Yet while more large companies are making employees return to the workplace, many of their smaller competitors are maintaining remote-work policies and using them as a competitive advantage to scoop up the skilled workers larger firms jettison, York says.

Pulsar Products CEO Eric Ludwig
Pulsar Products CEO Eric Ludwig

Pulsar Products, which makes stationery and back-to-school items, asks workers who live near its headquarters in Cleveland to come in two days a week, CEO Eric Ludwig says. But some new hires can work fully remotely in other states.

“The ability to be flexible and everyone’s knowledge of how to use (Zoom or Teams) has allowed us to hire the best,” he says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Remote workers may have to return to office as job market cools

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta