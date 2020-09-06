How To Force A September Reset During This Chaotic Year

To say it’s been a chaotic year would be an understatement. But does that mean the last quarter of 2020 will be equally as tumultuous?

When September hits each year there’s often a natural ‘reset’, as people return from their summer holidays and children head back to school. We collectively stop, inhale and take a breath.

The new pencil case and uniform vibe doesn’t just apply to kids. We’ll often ring in the season with a new wardrobe, and take stock of our goals for the rest of the year. Heck, some people even crack on with their Christmas shopping.

But this year is different. “Because of everything we’ve been going through over the past six months or so, it doesn’t necessarily feel like a natural time to do a reset like we might’ve done,” explains life and career coach Chris Cooper.

“The structure that we take for granted – all the different milestones and landmarks that we have throughout the year – have all been completely disrupted for the vast majority of people across the country.”

If a reset doesn’t come naturally – which it might for some, especially parents readying their kids for the start of term or those heavily aware of the shifting season – is it possible, then, to force your own reset?

Yes, says Jessica Chivers, a psychologist and CEO of The Talent Keeper Specialists, who believes it’s a good idea, as the pandemic has left us with a prolonged feeling of lethargy, and a sense of ‘how much longer can I hang on?’.

The past few months may have been dampened by uncertainty – whether related to health, finances, jobs, or holidays. But there’s only so long you can ride that wave before you crave stability. “We all crave structure and certainty – it’s part of the human condition, it makes us feel safe,” says Chivers. “It’s really important people create their own bits of certainty.”

Enforcing your own reset can help get this back into your life. So, how can you manually hit that reboot...

