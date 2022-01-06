Force Majeure review – family skiing drama goes off-piste

Arifa Akbar
·3 min read

Donmar Warehouse, London
This story about the aftermath of an Alpine disaster was brilliantly compelling on film but becomes a clumsy comedy on stage


Anyone who has watched Ruben Östlund’s magnificent 2014 Alpine misadventure can see how tricky it could be to transpose from screen to stage, especially a modestly sized one. After all, its MacGuffin is a thunderous avalanche across the French Alps that sparks marital distrust and meltdown during a family skiing trip.

Michael Longhurst has taken on the precipitous challenge but for all the comic additions in Tim Price’s adaptation, quirky downsizing in Jon Bausor’s set design and heroic performances all round, this feels like the realisation of an impossible dare.

The set is dazzling white and angled to look like a slope; wisely, it does not seek to emulate the visual vastness of Östlund’s film but still feels a little too confined. The production amps up the kooky and comic inflections that the film combined so masterfully with family tension, trauma and charges of selfishness and betrayal that the avalanche triggers.

Harried mother Ebba (Lyndsey Marshal) rushes to protect her children (Florence Hunt and Henry Hunt on this night, both excellently stroppy) while high-earning father Tomas (Rory Kinnear) rushes to save himself – or so the argument goes. But the overall result is less spikily ambiguous comedy drama than silly sitcom. The bigger questions around human survival and the possibility that men and women may behave in different, Darwinian ways feels largely lost.

Maybe it is because these questions and their emotional ripples hang on the effects triggered by the avalanche which, in this production, is simply not terrifying enough, though there is a brave attempt with blasts of dry ice and a vibrating crescendo of sound. Where Touching the Void, another mountain-bound adaptation, managed to conjure high stakes on stage, this drama never quite emanates enough physical danger.

The kooky humour seems overegged, too: skiers who look as if they have strolled off a Pepsi Max advert glide past this awkwardly British-looking family (though they stick to the original version and say they are from Sweden). A man with a vacuum cleaner who pops up at all the wrong moments feels like an overplayed joke. Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is used as an arch accompaniment, as in the film, but there is also high energy club music that conjures a certain Eurobeat vibe but feels slightly thrown in for good measure.

There is a nifty ski path across the stage and minor characters sweep down it. But the central family gestures comically at skiing, while staying static, and thumping music gives them the appearance of performing moves at a dry ski-slope centre simulator.

Related: Force Majeure review – compelling, intelligent and grimly entertaining

The script is weakest when it strays from the original screenplay. One added scene features an argument between Tomas and the hotel manager over a lost doorkey swab that is underpowered in its humour. Kinnear is watchable enough, as he always is, but both his and Marshal’s characters seem flattened and we wonder if the permanently lost look is Tomas’s or Kinnear’s own for having so little room to manoeuvre in the part. He is also, perhaps, a little too hapless to pass off as an alpha male who will not own up to his fear, cowardice or rank selfishness.

The story’s penultimate scene, in which he rescues Ebba on the slopes – so ambiguous in the film that it feels almost surreal – spells out its meaning here and feels incredibly clumsy for it. The finale takes place around a jammed lift rather than the aborted coach journey of the film and it just does not feel satisfactory enough, giving the production a sense of limping to its end.

