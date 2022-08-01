Forbes Top 10 and TIM Unstoppable Awards to Elite Capital & Co.'s CEO

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that the success of Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, being featured in the Forbes India Top 10 Business Leaders Awards 2022 and TIM Unstoppable Business Leaders 2022, was the result of his tremendous efforts within the company since it was founded in 2012.

“The President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. in London receiving these prestigious awards from two of the most respected magazines in the world such as Forbes and TIM, is one of the most exceptional events in our company's history,” Dr. Faisal Khazaal said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects. The company was founded ten years ago by Dr. Faisal Khazaal and George Matharu.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Under the Government Future Financing 2030 Program, Elite Capital & Co. and its governmental portfolios sign agreements with the respective Government to support the country’s National Projects, by providing 80% of the financing needs of those National Projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the Government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia, to bid for the 20% remaining funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country.

Dr. Faisal Khazaal concluded his statement by saying, “As much as we are extremely pleased with these international awards, we at Elite Capital & Co. Limited are also proud of the achievements of the company’s President and CEO, who started the company's operations in 2012 with two employees. Today in 2022 Elite Capital has a fleet of specialist employees around the world to prove our ability to fulfill our slogan - WE ARE FUNDING THE WORLD.”

