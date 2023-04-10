The Kelley Financial Group

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group.

Sewickley, PA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelley Financial Group is excited to announce that for the second consecutive year, Forbes has named Micah Kelley a Pennsylvania Best-In-State Wealth Advisor.

According to Forbes, “Recent bank failures at home and abroad are again putting recession fears front and center especially given the Federal Reserve’s resolve in raising interest rates to quell persistent inflation. The steady hand of a seasoned wealth advisor is needed now more than ever, as financial professionals everywhere double down to preserve and reallocate client assets.”

Forbes Names Micah Kelley A Best In State Wealth Advisor In 2023 For Pennsylvania

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group. For 14 years his areas of focus have included giving advice on: retirement planning, wealth management planning, small business retirement planning, and education planning strategies.

The group has over 75 years of combined financial planning experience. Each advisor on the team is licensed and qualified to counsel on matters pertaining to their individual expertise. They believe in building long-term relationships, based on knowledge and integrity.

The Kelley Financial Group is a team of financial advisors in Pittsburgh, each with varying backgrounds and specialties. They work in conjunction with each other, and strategic partners, to produce a holistic methodology. They believe this holistic approach provides the maximum benefit to clients.

Micah and The Kelley Financial Group are committed to assisting their clients along the journey to financial freedom. They understand that comprehensive financial planning allows them to uncover and understand the true needs, goals, and concerns of each client. Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive financial planning, they strive to positively impact their client’s lives; demonstrating this by continually communicating with clients throughout any situation.

The firm helps clients take control of their current finances by assisting them to make a budget, manage their debt, plan for emergency funds, and set aside for future goals, but they can also help with much more. The following is a non-inclusive list of areas The Kelley Financial Group offers expertise in:

Retirement Planning Plan for retirement Setting up IRA contributions Roth conversions Efficient portfolio withdrawal strategies

Small Businesses

Family Finances Planning for special needs care

Charitable Giving

Estate Planning Planning for elderly care Setting up a wealth transfer

Wealth Management

Education Planning Planning for college

Investments Set up a financial portfolio Analyze retirement funds

Social Security

Insurances Select a life insurance plan



Their goal, as financial advisors, is to help clients pursue their financial goals and help make their lives more financially efficient. To do this, they utilize comprehensive wealth management and financial planning tools customized to their client’s needs and goals.

Contact details:

The Kelley Financial Group



1605 Carmody Ct #301 Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143

(412) 528-1920

info@kfg1.com

Website Url: https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/

Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/profile/micah-kelley/?list=best-in-state-wealth-advisors&sh=5673994616ba

Disclaimer:

This is not an endorsement or recommendation. All investments carry significant risk and all investment decisions of an individual remain the specific responsibility of that individual. There is no guarantee that it will result in profits or that it will not result in a full loss or losses All investors are advised to fully understand all risks associated with any kind of investing they choose to do.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





