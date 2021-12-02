Forbes Names Brain Technologies Founder and CEO Jerry Yue to its 2022 “30 Under 30” List

Recognition Honors “The New Guard, the Young Innovators, Trailblazers and Disruptors Remaking Our World”

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Technologies, Inc. , the artificial intelligence company with a mission to humanize technology, announced today that Founder and CEO Jerry Yue has been named by Forbes to its “30 Under 30” list for 2022.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition, but more excited that Forbes has recognized the potential of our Natural app, the world’s first consumer generative interface that puts people at the center of technology,” said Yue. “Before Google, information lived passively behind catalogs of keywords. We had to know which website to access for the information we needed or scroll through pages of keywords on Yahoo. Today's apps live in similarly layered and passive systems. We have to firstly know an app exists, and make an effort to find it, before we can use it. That is the issue we are addressing with Natural.”

Natural is the first interface enabling software to be in-sync with your intention. You no longer go to apps, apps come to you. Simply say what you want and the right app forms itself around your words. For example:

Instead of jumping between different delivery apps to find the restaurant you're looking for, ordering sushi is as easy as saying, "Order sushi," and all the restaurants that deliver to you though any platform show up right in front of you. Natural automatically picks the fastest or cheapest delivery platform based on your preference. Simply tap on the one you like and check out.

Today, if you want to travel to Maui, you need to jump between multiple travel apps or websites for the best combination of convenience and price, navigate through each website’s forms and interfaces, and manually compare options—a time-consuming, frustrating process. With Natural, booking is as easy as saying, "Book me a flight to Maui next Friday for 3 people,” your words generate interfaces in real time and Natural compares all the options available to present you with the best choices. You never have to re-enter your passenger and credit card information again.

Natural is currently focused on commerce applications, which is the company’s first manifestation of its vision for the future of software. From food delivery, buying groceries, finding recipes and retail shopping to booking a trip, Natural makes it easy for users to run their lives from one place.

About Forbes’ Annual “30 Under 30” List

Forbes 30 Under 30 is a set of lists of people under 30 years old issued annually by Forbes magazine and some of its regional editions. The American lists recognize 600 business and industry figures, with 30 selected in 20 industries each. Asia and Europe also each have ten categories for a total of 300 each, while Africa has a single list of 30 people. Forbes hosts associated conferences and a section of its website called 30 Under 30.

Past winners have included rapper Lil Nas X, journalist Ronan Farrow, actress Brie Larson and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

About Brain Technologies, Inc.

Brain is an artificial intelligence and interface company based in Silicon Valley. Founded by Jerry Yue in 2015, Brain aims to reinvent computer interfaces and make software human-centric and natural.

Brain’s AI organizes the world's software and makes it natural to use, enabled by its real-time generative morphing interface. The company aims to revolutionize the way we interact with our devices by liberating people from application silos through a modeless, fluid interface, and injecting intelligent software into every aspect of daily software use.

Brain recently received $50 million in funding from investors including Laurene Powell Jobs, Goodwater Capital, Scott Cook and WTT Investment.

