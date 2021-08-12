Forbes List 2021: Meet America's Richest Self-Made Indian-Origin Women

1. Jayshree Ullal

Ranked 16 on the list, the 60-year-old billionaire is the CEO and President of Arista Network. She owns 5 percent of the company's share and has a net worth of 1.7 billion dollars.

Jayshree Ullal was born in London and raised in New Delhi and has attended the San Francisco State and Santa Clara Universities. She has a master's degree in Engineering management.

2. Neerja Sethi

Neerja Sethi started her own IT consultancy firm Syntel along with her husband Bharat Desai. They started the firm with an initial investment of 2000 dollars and from within their apartment in Troy. They sold the company to French IT firm Atos SE in 2018.

Neerja Sethi

Neerja, started out as an employee of the Tata Consultancy services and has degrees from the Delhi University and Oakland University. The 66 year old has a net worth of 1 billion dollars and ranks 26th on the Forbes list.

3. Neha Narkhede

Pune-born Neha Narkhede co-founded cloud company Confluent along with a former colleague at LinkedIn. Her company aimed to help processing of data on the open source messaging system Apache Kafka which she herself helped develop during her time at LinkedIn. The company went public in June 2021at a 9.1 billion dollar valuation. She owned 8 percent stake in the company.

Narkhede is ranked 29 on the list.

Neha Narkhede.

She studied at the Savitribai Phule University in Pune and at Georgia Tech. Her net worth is 925 million as she continues to advise tech startups at the age of 36.

4. Reshma Shetty

Number 39 on the list is 41-year-old Reshma Shetty, who co-founded Gingko Bioworks in 2009 along with four others she met while pursuing PhD in biological engineering at MIT.

Reshma Shetty.

The synthetic biotechnology company uses data analytics and robotics to speed up processes of discovering and making new organisms. The company opened up a facility in Boston to research into the coronavirus and is set to go public in a 17.5 billion dollar SPAC deal.

Her net worth is 750 million dollars.

Story continues

5. Indra Nooyi

One of corporate America's favourite CEO and Forbes power woman 2017, 65-year-old Indra Nooyi found a place (rank 91) as a self-made woman on the Forbes list.

Indra Nooyi.

While working at PepsiCo, she was responsible for increase in sales and helped introduce healthier products with environmentally secure methods of production. She was loved there and was granted stocks in the company and now has a net worth of 290 million.

Nooyi secured an MBA from Yale and is now a board member of Amazon since 2019.

(With inputs from Forbes and IndiaWest)

. Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.Forbes List 2021: Meet America's Richest Self-Made Indian-Origin Women UP: Population Bill Proposes Allowing 3rd Child After 2 Girls, Netizens Enraged . Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.