Forbes: LeBron still king of NBA earners

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the NBA's highest-paid player for the fifth consecutive year with $88.7 million in earnings -- including $53 million off the court, according to a Forbes list published Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry ($79.5 million) and Kevin Durant ($65 million) ranked second and third, with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook ($53.7 million) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden ($47.4 million) rounding out the top five.

James' non-salary income includes lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola and Beats By Dre, plus revenue from his Hollywood production company, SpringHill Entertainment, and his investment in the Blaze Pizza company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Forbes estimated James' net worth at $450 million.

The NBA's top 10 earners will make an estimated $540 million in 2019 from salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media deals. That is up more than $180 million from the top 10 earners just five years ago, according to Forbes.

--Field Level Media