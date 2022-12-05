For the first time in Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys career, he came off the bench

Frank Schwab
·2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys, and specifically owner Jerry Jones, have been unwavering in their loyalty to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Whenever Jones has been asked, he doesn't allow for a small possibility that Elliott isn't the focal point of Dallas' offense.

Every single game Elliott had suited up for the Cowboys before Sunday, he started. On Sunday night, that streak was broken.

In Elliott's 98th game, he didn't start. Tony Pollard started for the Cowboys and played the entire first series. While who starts in the NFL isn't the big deal it used to be, especially in a shared backfield, Pollard getting the start was significant for the Cowboys.

For a long time, practically everyone has been yelling that Pollard needs to start and take on a bigger role for the Cowboys. Pollard is more explosive and brings a big-play ability Elliott doesn't have. Dallas had resisted that switch, though Pollard's role continued to grow in recent weeks. Giving Pollard the start on Sunday seems to be an indication that the torch has officially been passed between the running backs.

It doesn't mean Elliott won't play a lot. He came in during Dallas' second series. He picked up a big first down on a fourth-and-1 on that series. But it was notable that he wasn't on the field at all for the first series, which was a quick three-and-out.

When Elliott missed time earlier this season due to injury, Pollard had some huge games and showed he can be a featured back. Pollard started to get more snaps and touches, though Elliott still got plenty of work too. Elliott will still be a big part of the offense going forward. He just might not be the starter going anymore, if Sunday night is an indication.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) didn&#39;t start for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) didn't start for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Latest Stories

  • Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ crushing loss to the AFC-rival Bengals

    Blame this one on a coaching decision.

  • Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys.

  • Twitter reacts to Stephen Thompson’s corner stoppage TKO of Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN 42

    See the top Twitter reactions to Stephen Thompson's corner stoppage TKO win over Kevin Holland in the UFC on ESPN 42 main event.

  • Deshaun Watson was ignored off the field and forgettable on it during white-knuckle suspension return

    The circus some expected to surround Watson's return never materialized. And while it's only his first game back, neither did glimpses of the quarterback the Browns paid a fully guaranteed $230 million.

  • Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 14

    With six teams on bye and playoff spots on the line in Week 14, check out two early fantasy waiver wire options to consider.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Lamar Jackson's contract year isn't going as well as hoped

    Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury.

  • Bob McGrath, original 'Sesame Street' star, dies at 90

    McGrath played Bob Johnson from 1969 to 2016.

  • Idaho murders: Mother of victim hits out at police investigation saying she learns more from news

    It has been three weeks since the four college students were found slain at their off-campus house

  • Deshaun Watson struggles in return from sexual-misconduct investigation, but Browns defense dominates

    Deshaun Watson didn't have a great game against the Texans, but the Browns' defense dominated.

  • QB No. 3? Meet Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers rookie and Mr. Irrelevant of 2022 draft

    Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canada's Grondin begins World Cup snowboard cross season with bronze medal

    Canada's Eliot Grondin began the men's snowboard cross season the way he ended it -- on the podium. Grondin, a 20-year-old native of Sainte-Marie, Que., finished third in Sunday's final at Les Deux Alpes in France, earning a bronze medal. Martin Noerl of Germany won gold, while Italy's Omar Visentin took silver. Grondin won the final World Cup event last season, and also won Olympic silver at the Beijing Games in February. Fellow Canadians Liam Moffatt and Evan Bichon finished 38th and 40th on S

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin